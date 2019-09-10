JPEGMAFIA shares new track “Beta Male Strategies”: Stream

JPEGMAFIA, photo by Alec Marchant

After announcing his new album with the help of a few famous friends, JPEGMAFIA has now returned with the artwork and tracklist to All My Heroes Are Cornballs, as well as a new single.

“Beta Male Strategies” takes a swing at the social media shit talkers of the world. Peggy starts the song inside the head of one of these keyboard captains: “Shitpost nigga,” he says, “When I die my tombstone’s Twitter.” But he quickly switches perspective, going on the attack as the lush pop beat gives way to clashing chords with the volume wobbling higher and lower. “Say what you said on Twitter right now/ You only brave with a board and a mouse/ You wouldn’t talk when I put you in the ground/ Don’t leave the house.”



Stream the heady track below, followed by the All My Heroes Are Cornablls album art and tracklist.

Earlier this year, JPEGMAFIA shared “The Who”, a leftover from his Veteran debut. Last month saw him drop the lead single off All My Heroes, “Jesus Forgive Me, I Am a Thot”. The new LP arrives this Friday, September 13th, and you can pre-order it now. Next month, Peggy will embark on a North American tour. Get your tickets here.

All My Heroes Are Cornballs Artwork:

All My Heroes Are Cornballs Tracklist:

01. Jesus Forgive Me, I Am A Thot

02. Kenan Vs Kel

03. Beta Male Strategies

04. JPEGMAFIA TYPE BEAT

05. Grimy Waifu

06. PTSD

07. Rap Grown Old & Die / No Child Left Behind (feat. vegyn)

08. All My Heroes Are Cornballs

09. BBW

10. PRONE!

11. Life’s Hard, Here’s A Song About Sorrel

12. Thot Tactics

13. Free the Frail (feat. Helena Deland)

14. Post Verified Lifestyle

15. BasicBitchTearGas

16. DOTS FREESTYLE REMIX (feat. Buzzy Lee & Abdu Ali)

17. BUTTERMILK JESUS TYPE BEAT

18. Papi I Missed U