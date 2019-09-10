JPEGMAFIA shares new track “Beta Male Strategies”: Stream

After announcing his new album with the help of a few famous friends, JPEGMAFIA has now returned with the artwork and tracklist to All My Heroes Are Cornballs, as well as a new single.
“Beta Male Strategies” takes a swing at the social media shit talkers of the world. Peggy starts the song inside the head of one of these keyboard captains: “Shitpost nigga,” he says, “When I die my tombstone’s Twitter.” But he quickly switches perspective, going on the attack as the lush pop beat gives way to clashing chords with the volume wobbling higher and lower. “Say what you said on Twitter right now/ You only brave with a board and a mouse/ You wouldn’t talk when I put you in the ground/ Don’t leave the house.”
Stream the heady track below, followed by the All My Heroes Are Cornablls album art and tracklist.
Earlier this year, JPEGMAFIA shared “The Who”, a leftover from his Veteran debut. Last month saw him drop the lead single off All My Heroes, “Jesus Forgive Me, I Am a Thot”. The new LP arrives this Friday, September 13th, and you can pre-order it now. Next month, Peggy will embark on a North American tour. Get your tickets here.
All My Heroes Are Cornballs Artwork:
All My Heroes Are Cornballs Tracklist:
01. Jesus Forgive Me, I Am A Thot
02. Kenan Vs Kel
03. Beta Male Strategies
04. JPEGMAFIA TYPE BEAT
05. Grimy Waifu
06. PTSD
07. Rap Grown Old & Die / No Child Left Behind (feat. vegyn)
08. All My Heroes Are Cornballs
09. BBW
10. PRONE!
11. Life’s Hard, Here’s A Song About Sorrel
12. Thot Tactics
13. Free the Frail (feat. Helena Deland)
14. Post Verified Lifestyle
15. BasicBitchTearGas
16. DOTS FREESTYLE REMIX (feat. Buzzy Lee & Abdu Ali)
17. BUTTERMILK JESUS TYPE BEAT
18. Papi I Missed U