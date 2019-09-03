King Princess sets release date for Cheap Queen, shares “Ain’t Together”: Stream

Rising pop singer King Princess announced her highly anticipated debut, Cheap Queen, earlier in the summer. Now, she’s finally unveiled the official release date via Zelig/Columbia Records: October 25th. The good news comes alongside the latest single off the album, “Ain’t Together”.

On tracks like last year’s “1950” (one of our favorite songs of 2018) and recent single “Prophet”, the 20-year-old Brooklynite has captured nuances and complexities beyond her years. She returns to these messy emotions on “Ain’t Together”. With upbeat guitars, peppy “doo-doos” from a choir, and patient drumming provided by Father John Misty, the music contrasts with the tension of the lyrics. “We said I love you, but we ain’t together,” King Princess sings with a mix of bitterness and longing.



Take a listen to “Ain’t Together” below.

In addition to “Ain’t Together”, Cheap Queen has been previewed with “Prophet” and the title track. King Princess also recently appeared on Zelig head Mark Ronson’s Late Night Feelings and teamed with Fiona Apple to rework “I Know”. This fall, she’s headlining a North American tour to support her debut LP. Pick up your tickets here.

Cheap Queen Artwork:

Cheap Queen Tracklist:

01. Tough On Myself

02. Useless Phrases

03. Cheap Queen

04. Ain’t Together

05. Do You Wanna See Me Crying

06. Homegirl

07. Prophet

08. Isabels Moment (feat. Tobias Jesso Jr.)

09. Trust Nobody

10. Watching My Phone

11. You Destroyed My Heart

12. Hit the Back

13. If You Think It’s Love