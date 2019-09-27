Tegan and Sara drop new album Hey, I’m Just Like You: Stream

Tegan and Sara, photo by Trevor Brady

Tegan and Sara are officially back with their new album, Hey, I’m Just Like You. It’s available to stream in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Today’s new effort marks the synthpop duo’s ninth overall and serves as the follow-up to 2016’s Love You to Death. It’s comprised of 12 reworked demos the Quin sisters originally wrote while in high school. Tegan and Sara stumbled upon the material while putting together their new memoir, High School.



In an interview with Consequence of Sound contributor Nina Corcoran, the band further discussed the experience of rediscovering their old tracks,

“Honestly, it was like I could physically remember what it felt like to be 17 and writing songs and the anticipation and terror of leaving high school. It all flooded back. The thing is, I didn’t cry because I was sad. I cried because I felt overwhelming pride and grief at how dismissive of that version of me I had been. All that work, all that art, I had decided it was crap. I ignored it, and it felt like I had ignored this whole story of myself. It came flooding back, and that made me so excited to work on it. The music felt very much like Tegan and Sara — it’s not like we discovered our childhood prog rock band or something — but there were still idiosyncratic quirks, like how often we sang together or things like that. It was somehow exactly what I needed to hear.”

The two-piece hit the studio to work on the album this past April, and they did so with — for the first time — a team of all women. Alex Hope (Troye Sivan) provided production and Rachael Findlen served as engineer, while Beatriz Artola mixed and Emily Lazar mastered the recordings. Annie Kennedy handled assistant engineer duties, and Carla Azar and Catherine Hiltz appeared on drums and bass, respectively.

Early previews of the LP include the title track and “I’ll Be Back Someday”.

In support of Hey, I’m Just Like You, Tegan and Sara are currently on the road on an intimate, “mostly” acoustic North American tour. Snag your tickets here.

Hey, I’m Just Like You Artwork:

Hey, I’m Just Like You Tracklist:

01. Hold My Breath Until I Die

02. Hey, I’m Just Like You

03. I’ll Be Back Someday

04. Don’t Believe The Things They Tell You (They Lie)

05. Hello, I’m Right Here

06. I Don’t Owe You Anything

07. I Know I’m Not The Only One

08. Please Help Me

09. Keep Them Close Cause They Will Fuck You Too

10. We Don’t Have Fun When We’re Together Anymore

11. You Go Away And I Don’t Mind

12. All I Have To Give The World Is Me