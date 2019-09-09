Supergrass announce reunion tour, share cover of The Police’s “Next to You”: Stream

Supergrass

After making a surprise appearance at Glastonbury’s Pilton Party over the weekend, Supergrass have confirmed their full reunion plans for next year.

Most anticipated of all is the Britpop favorites’ reunion tour, which mark their return to the road after nearly a decade. The 13-date trek will focus largely on the UK and Europe, with only two US shows on the docket: April 1st at Los Angeles’ Wiltern and April 9th at New York’s Brooklyn Steel.



Tickets go on sale September 13th at 9:00 a.m. local time; considering how quickly their undersell tonight at Oslo’s Hackney sold out, we’d expect tickets to go fast. Regardless, you can get tickets here.

To further celebrate the 25th anniversary of their I Should Coco debut, Supergrass have also announced a career-spanning box set. Dubbed Supergrass: The Strange Ones 1994-2008, the collection comprises all six of their LPs both on CD and stunning picture discs featuring each album’s cover artwork. To recap, the band’s records include 1995’s I Should Coco plus In It for the Money (1997), Supergrass (1999), Life on Other Planets (2002), Road to Rouen (2005), and Diamond Hoo Ha (2008).

Fill outing the box will be a four CDs of previously unreleased live performances including radio sessions and acoustic sets; two CDs of remixes, B-sides, and rarities; and a final CD of previously unreleased demos, outtakes, and “oddities.” In addition, there’s a 7-inch vinyl single featuring 2020 remixes of “Caught by the Fuzz” and “Richard III”. Finally, the box will also house four posters, eight buttons featuring images from 2004’s Supergrass Is 10 greatest hits collection, and a 52-page book of essays and photos.

Ahead of The Strange Ones’ release on January 24th, 2020, the band promises to share five previously unheard tracks from the collection. First up is a ripping cover of The Police’s “Next to You”, which you can stream below.

Ahead, find the dates for Supergrass’ reunion trek, followed by images of The Strange Ones 1994-2008. Selections from the box set will also be released on a double-LP, the tracklist and artwork for which is also below.

Supergrass 2020 Reunion Tour:

09/09 – Oslo, NO @ Hackney

02/04 – Paris, FR @ Casino de Paris

02/05 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

02/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

02/14 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

02/17 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall

02/20 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

02/24 – Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, UK @ O2 Academy Newcastle

02/26 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

02/29 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

03/03 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham

03/06 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

04/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern

04/09 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

The Strange Ones 1994-2008 Box Set:

The Strange Ones 1994-2008 2xLP Artwork:

The Strange Ones 1994-2008 2xLP Tracklist:

Side 1

01. Diamond Hoo Ha Man

02. Bad Blood

03. Outside

04. Rebel In You

05. Tales Of Endurance (Parts 4, 5 & 6)

06. St. Petersburg

Side 2

01. Fin

02. Kiss Of Life

03. Brecon Beacons

04. Rush Hour Soul

05. Seen The Light

06. Grace

07. Moving

Side 3

01. Mary

02. Beautiful People

03. Pumping On Your Stereo

04. In It For The Money

05. Richard III

06. Late In The Day

Side 4

01. Sun Hits The Sky

02. She’s So Loose

03. Mansize Rooster

04. Strange Ones

05. Lenny

06. Alright

07. Caught By The Fuzz