System of a Down announce 2020 European tour

System of a Down, photo by Clemente Ruiz

System of a Down may not have any new music on the horizon, but the band just announced dates for a 2020 European tour.

The full itinerary comes after System of a Down recently revealed a few festival dates that will also make up a portion of the tour. The monthlong trek kicks off June 3rd at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam and runs through an appearance at the VOA Heavy Rock Festival in Lisbon, Portugal.



System of a Down’s most recent albums are 2005’s Mezmerize and Hypnotize, which means 2020 will mark the 15th anniversary of those LPs. The band has yet to release a new album in that time.

In August, Odadjian told SiriusXM radio host Eddie Trunk that he would be love for the band to release new music, stating, “If it was up to me, we would have never stopped. We would have been on our probably ninth or 10th record now.”

(Read: System of a Down, Iron Maiden, KISS to Play 2020 UK Download Fest)

Last December, Odadjian told Heavy Consequence, “Between you and me and this world, and to the people who read this interview, we have material that tops everything we’ve done. And that’s me telling you, honestly. I can’t wait to record that and drop it.”

However, guitarist-singer Daron Malakian told us, “I don’t see that happening anytime soon that we’re all going to get together and make a new System of a Down album.”

System of a Down 2020 European Tour Dates:

06/03 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

06/05-07 – Nurburg, DE – Rock am Ring *

06/05-07 – Nuremberg, DE – Rock im Park *

06/08 – Berlin, DE – Waldbuhne

06/10-13 – Nickelsdorf, AU – Nova Rock Festival *

06/14 – Donington, UK – Download Festival *

06/16 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

06/17 – Budapest, HU – Laszlo Papp Sports Arena

06/19 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion

06/23 – Stockholm, SE – Ericsson Globe

06/25-27 – Seinäjoki, FI – Provinssirock Festival *

06/30 – Krakow, PL – Tauron Arena

07/01-04 – Viveiro, ES – Resurrection Fest *

07/02-03 – Lisbon, PT – VOA Heavy Rock Festival *

* = festival appearance