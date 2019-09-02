Taylor Swift covers Phil Collins’ “Can’t Stop Loving You” on BBC Radio’s Live Lounge: Stream

Taylor Swift’s new record, Lover, is a certified smash, debuting with the highest week-one numbers of any release since her last album, 2017’s Reputation. So while she clearly doesn’t need the promo, the pop star stopped by BBC Radio 1 recently to kick off Live Lounge Month with a treat of a performance. Not only did she play four Lover tracks and a deep Red cut (“Holy Ground”), Swift turned in a cover of Phil Collins’ 2002 song “Can’t Stop Loving You”.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1 host Clara Amfo about why she settled on the Testify single for her cover, Swift related the song back to the romance themes on her recent LP. “The type of love that this song sings about is unconditional love,” she explained. “I think true, unconditional love is like, do you love someone so much that you would even love them if they didn’t love you anymore? That’s what this song sings about. It’s literally the most sad, beautiful song ever.”



Swift’s version of the song adds a modern echo and replaces the percussion with a drum machine. While this gives the track a far more synth-poppy vibe than its initial composition, it remains an affecting update of Collins’ original.

Elsewhere during her appearance, Swift performed “London Boy”, “Lover”, “The Archer”, and “You Need to Calm Down”, in addition to “Holy Ground” and the Collins cover. She also talked about her plans to re-record her early catalog in response to Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Label Group purchasing the masters.

You can listen in to the whole thing over at the BBC’s website. Swift’s segment begins around the 1:43:30 mark, with her cover of “Can’t Stop Loving You” starting at 2:11:50.

For more T-Swift, tune into Saturday Night Live on October 5th, when she’ll serve as musical guest alongside host Phoebe Waller-Bridge.