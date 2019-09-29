Tegan and Sara perform “I’ll Be Back Someday” on Colbert: Watch

Tegan and Sara on Colbert

Indie-pop twins Tegan and Sara stopped by the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday night perform “I’ll Be Back Someday” from their newly released album, To Hey, I’m Just Like You. They also spoke briefly with Colbert about their corresponding memoir, High School.

Prior to their performance, the sisters sat down with Colbert and discussed the new book which centers around their teenage years in the ’90s. Apparently that time involved not getting along, not being open with one another about sexuality, and frequently using LSD. The two actually credited music for mending their relationship and moving away from drugs.



Sara elaborated on their reasons for writing High School, saying,

“We wanted to write our origin story. We started writing our first songs at 15…it wasn’t just a music memoir, it really started to be about our identity as twin sisters, as songwriters, as creative people, and also, hold on, we’re queer as well. It’s a lot to cover in a book.”

Later on a stage caked in neon lights and Marshall amp stacks, Tegan and Sara ripped into the pop-driven “I’ll Be Back Someday”. The Hey, I’m Just Like You track feels right in line with the singers’ early work; an open-hearted easy going pop tune that’s just plain fun.

Watch both videos below, and check out Tegan and Sara’s current tour dates here.