Tegan and Sara let loose new song “Hey, I’m Just Like You”: Stream

Tegan and Sara, photo by Philip Cosores

Tegan and Sara’s forthcoming album consists of reworked and re-recorded songs from their early teenage years. The record’s latest single, “Hey, I’m Just Like You”, sees the sisterly duo neatly capturing the angst often associated with that era.

“Stranded and I’m so lost/ My mind is wired/ Overcome and overdone/ My fate is on fire,” the Quin sisters begin the track. High school is a time riddled with confusion, but Tegan and Sara are luckily able to find comfort in those who finally understand them.



“I never feel invisible when you’re around/ With you, I don’t blend in with the millions,” they add later. “Hey, I’m just like you/ A little messed up and new.”

Stream it down below.

“Hey, I’m Just Like You” is the title track of the indie pop outfit’s new album, due out September 27th. For more, hear “I’ll Be Back Someday”. The full-length coincides with Tegan and Sara’s first-ever memoir, High School, which drops three days prior, and get tickets to their upcoming dates here.