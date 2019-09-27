Tei Shi announces new album La Linda, shares “Even If It Hurts” featuring Blood Orange: Stream

Tei Shi and Blood Orange in "Even If It Hurts" video

Indie pop songwriter Tei Shi is prepping to release a new album later this fall. Dubbed La Linda, it’s due out on November 15th through Downtown Records.

La Linda marks Tei Shi’s second full-length to date and follows Crawl Space from 2017. The collection also comes as the musician embarks on a new era of her career following a cross-country move from New York City to Los Angeles.



“I felt like I was closing a chapter in my life that was tied up in a lot of negativity, and reconnecting with open space and my own creativity in a way that I hadn’t in a very long time,” Tei Shi noted in a press release. “I wanted this whole project to reflect the feeling of stepping into another world that’s almost surreal or fantastical in its beauty.”

The effort collects a total of 11 songs, including previous offerings “A Kiss Goodbye” and “Red Light”. There’s also today’s newly unveiled “Even If It Hurts”, a velvety R&B piece featuring past collaborator Blood Orange.

In a detailed statement, Tei Shi spoke about how her new single came to life. She also discussed its corresponding video, which is set on a mansion-like property among lush fields and forestry,

“I made this song with two of my closest collaborators – Dev Hynes (Blood Orange) and Noah Breakfast. It came together in pieces between LA and New York but sprouted from the lyrics Dev and I kept on singing – ‘even if it hurts…I just don’t mind’. The concept is really the realization and acceptance that pain is a natural consequence of love. It’s a duet about the ways in which we make ourselves vulnerable to those we love, sometimes at a high cost. The video was directed by Cara Stricker and with an incredible and almost exclusively female creative crew. It features a multitude of amazing designers like Collina Strada, Vaquera, Christopher John Rogers, Mugler, Maryam Nassir Zadeh . I wanted to capture the romantic and melancholic elements of the song but put them in a world that feels removed from the every day, its own little odd paradise where Dev and I existed parallel to one another but never really together.”

Check out “Even If It Hurts” below, followed by the La Lindai tracklist.

La Linda Artwork:

La Linda Tracklist:

01. Addict

02. Alone in the Universe

03. Even If It Hurts (feat. Blood Orange)

04. Matando

05. Twilight

06. When He’s Done

07. Red Light

08. Thief

09. No Juegues

10. A Kiss Goodbye

11. We