Tekashi 6ix9ine rejects witness protection

After spilling the beans on his former gang affiliates in an effort to save himself, it was believed Tekashi 6ix9ine would enter witness protection. It appears, however, that the once rising rapper doesn’t think he needs such safeguards.

Despite spending three days on the stand serving as the prosecution’s lead witness, 6ix9ine has rejected reportedly the witness protection program. Instead, he’s considering hiring 24/7 bodyguards for constant security. Perhaps ironically, one of the men he squealed on in court was his former bodyguard.



Sources told TMZ that 6ix9ine actually intends on reactivating his hip-hop career once he’s freed, which he believes could be as early as 2020. 6ix9ine wouldn’t be able to return to music if he takes on a new life and new identity as part of the witness protection program (tattoos or not).

Essentially, he’d rather carry on with his 6ix9ine rap name attached — even if that means being in constant fear of his own life and having the reputation of being a worse snitch than Martha Stewart.

6ix9ine appeared in a New York Federal Court last week as a star witness in a case against two members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. He had agreed to testify in hopes of getting a lesser sentence on his own charges related to racketeering, firearm possession, drug trafficking, and conspiracy to commit murder.