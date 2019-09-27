The Band announce 50th anniversary self-titled box set, share alternate version of “Rag Mama Rag”: Stream

The Band have announced a comprehensive new box set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their self-titled album. It comes out November 15th on Capitol/UMe.
The box set sees the 1969 album remixed in stereo and includes previously unreleased alternate versions, demos, instrumental mixes, and live recordings of their legendary Woodstock performance, which have never been officially released. All together, the set includes two CDs, 180-gram 2xLP black vinyl, a documentary on Blue-ray, a 7-inch of “Rag Mama Ray”, and a hardbound book. Alternative packages are also available. Fans who are just looking for a newly remixed version of The Band on vinyl can grab a limited-edition “tiger’s eye” color 2xLP set or an individual 180-gram pink vinyl.
(Read: The 11 Best Classic Rock Singles Without Albums)
The new stereo mix was created from the album’s original multi-track masters. Singer-guitarist Robbie Robertson worked with engineer Bob Clearmountain to remix the album carefully and respectfully, which means there’s no need to worry these songs sound over-produced. “The idea was to take you deeper inside the music, but this album is homemade,” Robertson said in the liner notes. “You can’t touch up a painting. It has nothing to do with what you get when you go into a recording studio.”
To celebrate the news, The Band have shared an alternate version of “Rag Mama Rag”. It sees the original track slowing things down, opening with a ragtime piano melody instead of the song’s original fiddle introduction. Listen to the alternate version below.
Pre-orders are currently available. Find the box set’s full tracklist below.
The Band 50th Anniversary Edition Box Set Tracklist:
CD 1: The Band
01. Across The Great Divide
02. Rag Mama Rag
03. The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down
04. When You Awake
05. Up On Cripple Creek
06. Whispering Pines
07. Jemima Surrender
08. Rockin’ Chair
09. Look Out Cleveland
10. Jawbone
11. The Unfaithful Servant
12. King Harvest (Has Surely Come)
13. Up On Cripple Creek (Earlier Take) *
14. Rag Mama Rag (Alternate Version) *
15. The Unfaithful Servant (Alternate Version) *
16. Look Out Cleveland (Instrumental Mix) *
17. Rockin’ Chair (A Cappella / Stripped Down) *
18. Up On Cripple Creek (Instrumental Mix) *
CD 2: Live At Woodstock, 1969 (Original Rough Mixes)
01. Chest Fever
02. Tears Of Rage
03. We Can Talk
04. Don’t Ya Tell Henry
05. Baby Don’t You Do It
06. Ain’t No More Cane On The Brazos
07. Long Black Veil
08. This Wheel’s On Fire
09. I Shall Be Released
10. The Weight
11. Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever
12. Get Up Jake (Outtake – Stereo Mix)
13. Rag Mama Rag (Alternate Vocal Take – Rough Mix)
14. The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down (Alternate Mix)
15. Up On Cripple Creek (Alternate Take)
16. Whispering Pines (Alternate Take)
17. Jemima Surrender (Alternate Take)
18. King Harvest (Has Surely Come) (Alternate Performance)
Blu-ray: The Band (Stereo and 5.1 Surround – High Resolution Audio: 96 kHz/24 bit)
01. Across The Great Divide
02. Rag Mama Rag
03. The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down
04. When You Awake
05. Up On Cripple Creek
06. Whispering Pines
07. Jemima Surrender
08. Rockin’ Chair
09. Look Out Cleveland
10. Jawbone
11. The Unfaithful Servant
12. King Harvest (Has Surely Come)
13. Up On Cripple Creek (Earlier Version)
14. Rag Mama Rag (Alternate Version)
15. The Unfaithful Servant Alternate Version)
16. Look Out Cleveland (Instrumental Mix)
17. Rockin’ Chair (A Cappella / Stripped Down)
18. Up On Cripple Creek (Instrumental Mix)
Documentary: Classic Albums — The Band
2xLP: The Band
LP 1
01. Across The Great Divide
02. Rag Mama Rag
03. The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down
04. When You Awake
05. Up On Cripple Creek
06. Whispering Pines
LP 2
01. Jemima Surrender
02. Rockin’ Chair
03. Look Out Cleveland
04. Jawbone
05. The Unfaithful Servant
06. King Harvest (Has Surely Come)
7-inch: “Rag Mama Rag” (Original 1969 7” Capitol Single)
01. Rag Mama Rag
02. The Unfaithful Servant
* = Previously unreleased