The Cult announce US tour dates

The Cult, photo by Tim Cadiente

UK rock band The Cult have mapped out a US tour for this spring. The seven-date outing launches December 6th in Montclair, New Jersey. They’ll also visit Port Chester, Mashantucket, and Atlantic City before wrapping with a gig in Boston on December 14th.

You can get tickets to the upcoming dates here.



The Cult recently released a career-spanning box set celebrating the 30th anniversary of Sonic Temple. Listen to frontman Ian Astbury discuss the album and its legacy during a recent episode of Kyle Meredith With… below.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

The Cult 2019 Tour Dates:

10/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona State Fair

10/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

10/15 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

10/17 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

10/18 – Cardiff, UK @ University

10/20 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

10/21 – Aberdeen, UK @ Music Hall

10/22 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

10/24 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

10/26 – London, UK @ Subterania

10/27 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo

10/28 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

10/29 – Portsmouth, UK @ Portsmouth Guildhall

12/06 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

12/07 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

12/08 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

12/10 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

12/12 – Mashantucket, CT @ Fox Theater

12/13 – Atlantic City, NJ @ The Sound Waves Theater

12/14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues