The Cult announce US tour dates

UK rock band The Cult have mapped out a US tour for this spring. The seven-date outing launches December 6th in Montclair, New Jersey. They’ll also visit Port Chester, Mashantucket, and Atlantic City before wrapping with a gig in Boston on December 14th.
You can get tickets to the upcoming dates here.
The Cult recently released a career-spanning box set celebrating the 30th anniversary of Sonic Temple. Listen to frontman Ian Astbury discuss the album and its legacy during a recent episode of Kyle Meredith With… below.
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS
The Cult 2019 Tour Dates:
10/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona State Fair
10/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
10/15 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
10/17 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
10/18 – Cardiff, UK @ University
10/20 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
10/21 – Aberdeen, UK @ Music Hall
10/22 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
10/24 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
10/26 – London, UK @ Subterania
10/27 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo
10/28 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
10/29 – Portsmouth, UK @ Portsmouth Guildhall
12/06 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater
12/07 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
12/08 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
12/10 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
12/12 – Mashantucket, CT @ Fox Theater
12/13 – Atlantic City, NJ @ The Sound Waves Theater
12/14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues