The Get Up Kids announce fall US tour

The Get Up Kids are riding high on their comeback. Just as they’re about to wrap up a co-headlining tour with Cloud Nothings, they’ve announced a new round of US fall tour dates.
Following a round of shows in Australia and Japan, the upcoming trek officially begins on November 13th in Denver, Colorado and wraps up on December 15th in Detroit, Michigan. There to open the first half of the tour will be Kevin Devine and The Whiffs, with a to-be-announced support act joining the leg’s back half.
(Read: The 100 Best Pop Punk Bands)
The Get Up Kids have good reason to be touring so heavily. Their first new album in eight years, Problems, arrived earlier this spring. This new stretch of shows will be your last chance to see them play album singles “The Problem is Me” and “Satellite” live this year.
Included amidst the upcoming itinerary is a performance at Riot Fest. Check out The Get Up Kids’ full schedule below, and grab tickets here.
The Get Up Kids 2019 Tour Dates:
09/09 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall #
09/10 — Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater #
09/12 — Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow #
09/15 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall #
09/17 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater #
09/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts #
09/19 — Worcester, MA @ Palladium #
09/13 — Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/14 — Chicago, IL @ The Concord *
10/04 — Sydney, AU @ Crowbar
10/05 — Brisbane, AU @ The Brightside
10/06 — Melbourne, AU @ Corner Hotel
10/08 — Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo O-West
10/09 — Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo O-West
10/10 — Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro
10/12 — Honolulu, HI @ Republik
11/13 — Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater %
11/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge %
11/15 — Boise, ID @ The Shredder %
11/16 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge %
11/17 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile %
11/19 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall %
11/20 — Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s %
11/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex %
11/22 — Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction %
11/23 — San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar %
11/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom %
12/04 — Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
12/05 — Austin, TX @ Barracuda
12/06 — Houston, TX @ Secret Group
12/07 — New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks
12/08 — Memphis, TN @ Growlers
12/10 — St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
12/11 — Cincinnati, OH @ Southgate House
12/12 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
12/13 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater
12/14 — Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks
12/15 — Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch
# = w/ Cloud Nothings, The Whiffs
* = w/ Taking Back Sunday
% = w/ Kevin Devine, The Whiffs