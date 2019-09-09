The Get Up Kids announce fall US tour

The Get Up Kids, photo by Shawn Brackbill

The Get Up Kids are riding high on their comeback. Just as they’re about to wrap up a co-headlining tour with Cloud Nothings, they’ve announced a new round of US fall tour dates.

Following a round of shows in Australia and Japan, the upcoming trek officially begins on November 13th in Denver, Colorado and wraps up on December 15th in Detroit, Michigan. There to open the first half of the tour will be Kevin Devine and The Whiffs, with a to-be-announced support act joining the leg’s back half.



(Read: The 100 Best Pop Punk Bands)

The Get Up Kids have good reason to be touring so heavily. Their first new album in eight years, Problems, arrived earlier this spring. This new stretch of shows will be your last chance to see them play album singles “The Problem is Me” and “Satellite” live this year.

Included amidst the upcoming itinerary is a performance at Riot Fest. Check out The Get Up Kids’ full schedule below, and grab tickets here.

The Get Up Kids 2019 Tour Dates:

09/09 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall #

09/10 — Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater #

09/12 — Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow #

09/15 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall #

09/17 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater #

09/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts #

09/19 — Worcester, MA @ Palladium #

09/13 — Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/14 — Chicago, IL @ The Concord *

10/04 — Sydney, AU @ Crowbar

10/05 — Brisbane, AU @ The Brightside

10/06 — Melbourne, AU @ Corner Hotel

10/08 — Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo O-West

10/09 — Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo O-West

10/10 — Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro

10/12 — Honolulu, HI @ Republik

11/13 — Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater %

11/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge %

11/15 — Boise, ID @ The Shredder %

11/16 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge %

11/17 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile %

11/19 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall %

11/20 — Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s %

11/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex %

11/22 — Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction %

11/23 — San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar %

11/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom %

12/04 — Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

12/05 — Austin, TX @ Barracuda

12/06 — Houston, TX @ Secret Group

12/07 — New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

12/08 — Memphis, TN @ Growlers

12/10 — St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

12/11 — Cincinnati, OH @ Southgate House

12/12 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

12/13 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

12/14 — Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks

12/15 — Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch

# = w/ Cloud Nothings, The Whiffs

* = w/ Taking Back Sunday

% = w/ Kevin Devine, The Whiffs