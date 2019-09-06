Country supergroup The Highwomen release self-titled debut album: Stream

The Highwomen, photo by Alysse Gafkjen

The Highwomen, the country supergroup featuring Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris, and Amanda Shires, have today shared their self-titled debut album. Stream the whole thing below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Since riding onto the scene earlier this summer with their debut performance at Newport Folk Festival, The Highwomen have been the source of great hype. The quartet announced their existence with the powerful feminist anthem “Redesigning Women”, which they followed with second single “Crowded Table”. Last month, they shared their titular song, a reworking of the classic “The Highwaymen” by the outlaw country supergroup of the same name featuring Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson. The original songwriter, Jimmy Webb, had a hand in the rewrite.



(Look: Newport Folk Festival 2019 Photo Gallery: Dolly Parton, Kermit the Frog, The Highwomen)

Joining the primary foursome on “Highwomen” and at Newport were Yola and Sheryl Crow, just some of the many guest artists who appear on the LP. Shires’ husband, Jason Isbell, plays guitar on the record, while Carlile’s frequent twin collaborators Phil and Tim Hanseroth both sing and respectively play bass and guitar. Other contributors include Chris Powell (drums), Peter Levin (keys), and producer Dave Cobb (guitar). In addition to songwriting by Carlile, Hemby, Morris, Shires, Isbell, and the Hanseroths, track credits also go to Rodney Clawson, Lori McKenna, Miranda Lambert and Ray LaMontagne.

Speaking to Rolling Stone about what the formation of The Highwomen has meant, Carlile said,

“The Highwomen has become an adjective for any transcendent women’s group. For anyone who wants to step aside and amplify the women to the left and right, and not compete. Which is actually radical and revolutionary. It’s radical because it’s not easy to find. And it’s revolutionary because so many of us are afraid to admit we are competing. It’s such a hard thing to admit about yourself.”

Take a listen to The Highwomen below.

The Highwomen Artwork:

The Highwomen Tracklist:

01. Highwomen (written by Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Jimmy Webb)

02. Redesigning Women (written by Natalie Hemby, Rodney Clawson)

03. Loose Change (written by Maren Morris, Maggie Chapman, Daniel Layus)

04. Crowded Table (written by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Lori McKenna)

05. My Name Can’t Be Mama (written by Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires)

06. If She Ever Leaves Me (written by Amanda Shires, Jason Isbell, Chris Thompkins)

07. Old Soul (written by Maren Morris, Luke Dick, Laura Veltz)

08. Don’t Call Me (written by Amanda Shires, Peter Levin)

09. My Only Child (written by Natalie Hemby, Amanda Shires, Miranda Lambert)

10. Heaven Is A Honky Tonk (written by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Ray LaMontagne)

11. Cocktail And A Song (written by Amanda Shires)

12. Wheels Of Laredo (written by Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth, Phil Hanseroth)