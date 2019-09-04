The Last Waltz Tour 2019 to feature Warren Hayes, Don Was, Lukas Nelson

Lukas Nelson (photo by Ben Kaye), Warren Hayes (photo by Ben Kaye), and Don Was

A group of Americana’s finest will pay tribute to The Band’s iconic final concert on “The Last Waltz Tour 2019”. Put on by original band member Robbie Robertson, his son Sebastian, and Keith Wortman of Blackbird Presents, the 12-date jaunt is set to run through the month of November.

Launching November 5th at the beautiful Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, the tour will feature a lineup including Warren Hayes, Lukas Nelson, Don Was, Jamey Johnson, John Medeski, and Terence Higgins. Mark Mullins & The Levee Horns will also be on hand to perform Allen Toussaint’s original horn arrangements from The Band’s 1976 farewell show. Plus, The Neville Brothers’ Cyril Nevill, The Radiators’ Dave Malone, and Muddy Waters guitarist Bob Margolin (who was on stage for The Last Waltz) will serve as special guests throughout the tour.



“It is such an honor that the musical celebration of The Last Waltz and The Band carries on today,” said Robertson in a statement. “Blackbird Presents and this extraordinary lineup of talent makes me proud to be a part of this ongoing and wonderful tradition.”

In 2017, Robertson and Blackbird arranged a 40th anniversary tour for The Last Waltz. That trek also featured Hayes, Medeski, Higgins, and Johnson, as well as Michael McDonald.

Tickets for “The Last Waltz Tour 2019” go on sale September 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time (save for the Boston stop, which goes up on September 13th). After that, you can check for tickets here. Find the full itinerary below.

“The Last Waltz Tour 2019: Celebrating The Band’s Historic Farewell Concert” Dates:

11/05 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

11/06 – Red Bank, NJ @ Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre

11/07 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Casino Ballroom

11/08 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

11/10 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/11 – Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center

11/14 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor

11/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Theatre

11/17 – St. Augustine, FL @ Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

11/18 – Durham, NC @ Durham PAC

11/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

11/21 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre