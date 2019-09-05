The Raconteurs perform “Only Child” and “Shine the Light on Me” on Fallon: Watch

The Raconteurs, photo by Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The Raconteurs are becoming late-night TV staples with appearances on Colbert and Kimmel, but leave it to them to keep things fresh with a two-song performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. They served up renditions of “Only Child” and “Shine the Light on Me”.

The band’s got plenty of energy after releasing their first album in 11 years, Help Us Stranger — so much so that Jack White has even found the time to attend a baseball game the same night as their own concert. Naturally, they have stories to tell, so both White and Brendan Benson also joined Fallon for a quick interview beforehand. Watch it all below.



This fall, The Raconteurs will continue their extensive North American tour in support of the new album. Get your tickets here.