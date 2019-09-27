The Replacements, photo by Dewey Nicks

The Replacements have today released their new box set, Dead Man’s Pop. Stream the entire collection below via Apple Music and Spotify.

At the center of the four-disc collection is a new mix of The Replacements’ 1989 album Don’t Tell a Soul. Dubbed Don’t Tell a Soul Redux, the album has been completely remastered by producer Matt Wallace and mixer Chris Lod-Alge to more closely match The ‘Mats’ original vision. As Trouble Boys author Bob Mehr explains in the liner notes, this version “is the album the band made and intended to release. In addition to Matt Wallace’s mix, Redux also restores several crucial elements from the sessions, including original drums tracks, vocal takes, and tempos that were altered in post-production… [and] the band’s original sequence of the album.”



Disc two features rarities and unreleased tracks from sessions with producer Tony Berg and the storied recordings with Tom Waits (“Lowdown Monkey Blues”, “If Only You Were Lonely”, “I Can Help”). The final two discs comprise The Complete Inconcerated Live, a live album recorded during a June 2nd, 1989 gig at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

In his review of the box set for Consequence of Sound, Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman argues that Don’t Tell a Soul is fine as is, remaining “an essential volume in the band’s wild mythology.” He continues,

“What Dead Man’s Pop offers is an unexpected new chapter in their canon, one that’s perhaps more fitting of their overall legacy. While one could argue Lord-Alge’s mix brought the band their first Billboard Hot 100 hit in “I’ll Be You”, time has proven that hit didn’t really bring them any long-term success. By scaling back then, Wallace has created an album that truly fits with their narrative, and that’s probably worth more now than then. After all, time has been very kind to The Replacements, who continue to build upon their legacy with each passing year, and Dead Man’s Pop is a welcome addition.”

Take a listen to Dead Man’s Pop below. You can also purchase the full box via Amazon.

Dead Man’s Pop Artwork:

Dead Man’s Pop Tracklist:

Disc 1: Don’t Tell A Soul Redux

01. Talent Show (Matt Wallace Mix)

02. I’ll Be You (Matt Wallace Mix)

03. We’ll Inherit the Earth (Matt Wallace Mix)

04. Achin’ to Be (Matt Wallace Mix)

05. Darlin’ One (Matt Wallace Mix)

06. Back to Back (Matt Wallace Mix)

07. I Won’t (Matt Wallace Mix)

08. Asking Me Lies (Matt Wallace Mix)

09. They’re Blind (Matt Wallace Mix)

10. Anywhere’s Better Than Here (Matt Wallace Mix)

11. Rock ‘n’ Roll Ghost (Matt Wallace Mix)

Disc 2: We Know The Night: Rare and Unreleased

01. Portland (Alternate Mix) [Bearsville Version]

02. Achin’ To Be (Bearsville Version)

03. I’ll Be You (Bearsville Version)

04. Wake Up (Alternate Mix) [Bearsville Version]

05. We’ll Inherit The Earth (Bearsville Version)

06. Last Thing In The World

07. They’re Blind (Bearsville Version)

08. Rock ‘N’ Roll Ghost (Bearsville Version)

09. Darlin’ One (Bearsville Version)

10. Talent Show (Demo Version)

11. Dance On My Planet

12. We Know The Night (Alternate Outtake)

13. Ought To Get Love (Alternate Mix)

14. Gudbuy t’Jane (Outtake)

15. Lowdown Monkey Blues (feat. Tom Waits)

16. If Only You Were Lonely (feat. Tom Waits)

17. We Know The Night (feat. Tom Waits) [Rehearsal]

18. We Know The Night (feat. Tom Waits) [Full Band Version]

19. I Can Help (feat. Tom Waits)

20. Date To Church (Matt Wallace Remix)

Disc 3: The Complete Inconcerated Live, Part One

01. Alex Chilton (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

02. Talent Show (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

03. Back To Back (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

04. I Don’t Know (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

05. The Ledge (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

06. Waitress In The Sky (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

07. Anywhere’s Better Than Here (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

08. Nightclub Jitters (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

09. Cruella De Ville (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

10. Achin’ To Be (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

11. Asking Me Lies (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

12. Bastards Of Young (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

13. Answering Machine (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

14. Little Mascara (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

15. I’ll Be You (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

Disc 4: The Complete Inconcerated Live, Part Two

01. Darlin’ One (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

02. I Will Dare (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

03. Another Girl, Another Planet (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

04. I Won’t (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

05. Unsatisfied (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

06. We’ll Inherit The Earth (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

07. Can’t Hardly Wait (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

08. Color Me Impressed (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

09. Born To Lose (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

10. Never Mind (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

11. Here Comes A Regular (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

12. Valentine (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

13. Left Of The Dial (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

14. Black Diamond (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)