The Sopranos cast announce “In Conversation” tour

In Conversation with The Sopranos

Several beloved cast members of The Sopranos are hitting the road. In 2020, actors Steve Schirripa (Bobby “Bacala”), Vincent Pastore (Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiro), and Michael Imperioli (Christopher Moltisanti) will visit theaters throughout the UK.

The tour, dubbed “In Conversation with The Sopranos”, is taking place to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the HBO crime drama. They will discuss highlights from the show as well as stories from their time filming the show, reports NME.



(Read: 20 Years Later, The Sopranos Is the New American Tragedy)

“The legendary trio will take fans behind the scenes of the lauded gangster drama — the stories, the dramas, the laughs — not to mention the countless theories about the show’s controversial finale,” reads a press release. “Fans will be given the opportunity to ask anything and everything they’ve ever wanted to know about the show.”

US fans shouldn’t be jealous. On November 23rd, a giant Sopranos-themed convention, appropriately dubbed SopranosCon, is being held in New Jersey. What’s more, other original cast members like Tony Sirico (Paulie Walnuts), Vincent Curatola (Johnny Sack), Ray Abruzzo (Little Carmine), Federico Castelluccio (Furio), Vincent Pastore (“Big Pussy”), and David Proval (Richie Aprile) will also be in attendance. While you’re there, you may as well swing by The Sopranos house, which hit the market for $3.4 million earlier this year.

Tickets to the UK tour go on sale on Friday, September 13th at 10 a.m. local time. Find the full list of dates below.

Also don’t forget, a Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark, is due out in 2020.

The Sopranos 2020 Tour Dates:

05/12 — Glasglow, UK @ Royal Concert Hall

05/13 — Edinburgh, UK @ Festival Theatre

05/14 — Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall

05/17 — London, UK @ The Palladium

05/18 — Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall

05/19 — Nottingham, UK @ Royal Concert Hall

05/20 — Southend, UK @ Cliffs Pavilion

05/22 — Hull, UK @ Bonus Arena

05/23 — Leicester, UK @ De Montfort Hall

05/24 — Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall

05/25 — Bournemouth, UK @ Pavilion

05/27 — Brighton, UK @ Centre