The Strokes’ new album is finished and currently being mixed

The Strokes

A booking agent for The Strokes previously let it slip that the band was working on new music. Now, in an interview with New York’s Q 104.3, guitarist Nick Valensi all but confirmed that a new album is finished and currently being mixed.

Valensi seemed a bit caught off guard when radio host Jonathan Clarke mentioned that he had “heard that the new Strokes album is finished and that you are mixing.” “Wow you heard that?” Valensi said in response. “Well, it must be true.”



Clarke then asked Valensi if he could share “when or if the album might see release.” Valensi responded, “When, I don’t know. If — I would say, it’s a strong likelihood.”

The Strokes’ last release came back in 2016 with their Future Present Past EP. In the coming months, the band will headline Ohana Music Festival in Dana Point, CA and Mexico City’s Corona Capital and play a New Year’s show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. They’re also reportedly headlining next year’s Lollapalooza South American festivals.

You can get tickets to The Strokes’ upcoming live shows here.