The Twilight Zone heading to theaters for first time ever

Rod Serling in The Twilight Zone (CBS)

You are about to enter another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind. A journey into a wondrous land of imagination. Next stop, your local movie theater. Yes, in celebration of its 60th anniversary, CBS and Fathom Events are bringing The Twilight Zone into theaters for the first time ever for one night on November 14th.

Appropriately dubbed The Twilight Zone: A 60th Celebration, the nostalgic night will feature six iconic episodes in addition to an all-new documentary short called Remembering Rod Serling. The short will provide some insight into the mastermind behind the show, featuring interviews with friends, collaborators, and family members.



“The incredible mind of Rod Serling led to some of the most indelible moments ever created for television, and selecting these episodes was both a great pleasure and a responsibility we took seriously, knowing how much the series means to generations of fans,” said Ken Ross, EVP and general manager of CBS Home Entertainment.

(Read: The Twilight Zone in 10 Episodes)

Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt added, “The Twilight Zone has inspired many filmmakers and storytellers, so it is a great honor to be able to bring these classic stories to the big screen, and to offer such an incisive look into the mind of the man who created them.”

Below, you can take a look at the six episodes being screened:

— “Walking Distance”– Busy and stressed out, Martin Sloan (Gig Young) is a Madison Avenue executive who stops his car at a gas station that isn’t far from the small town where he grew up. Martin decides to walk to Homewood, which he left 25 years ago, where he meets his 11-year-old self, his parents … and learns about the dark side of nostalgia. (Original airdate: Oct. 30, 1959)

— “Time Enough at Last” – Harry Bemis (Burgess Meredith) loves to read. The only problem is, he can find neither the time nor the place for it, and he’s harangued by his boss and his wife for his passion. As sneaks into the bank vault for some reading time, there’s a massive nuclear explosion. With the world gone, Harry has nothing but reading time. There’s just one catch. (Original airdate: Nov. 20, 1959)

— “The Invaders” – An elderly woman (Agnes Moorhead) who lives alone a ramshackle farmhouse hears noises on her roof. When she investigates, she finds what seems to be a flying saucer, and from it emerge two small robots who seem bent on her destruction. She fights them off and destroys their ship, unaware of their true nature. (Original airdate: Jan. 27, 1961)

— “The Monsters are Due on Maple Street” – On a pleasant day, the residents of Maple Street are disturbed by a noise and a tremor. Unsure what to make of it, when young Tommy tells them a story he read about an alien invasion, paranoia descends upon the once-tranquil neighborhood, revealing an unsettling truth about the fragility of humanity. (Original airdate: March 4, 1960)

— “Eye of the Beholder” – Janet Tyler (Maxine Stewart) does not look like everyone else. A horrible disfigurement has traumatized her all her life, and now on her 11th trip to the hospital, her bandages will soon come off. It this surgery to make her “normal” doesn’t work, she will be segregated for life with other afflicted people. The moment of truth is at hand. (Original airdate: Nov. 11, 1960)

— “To Serve Man” – Michael Chambers (Lloyd Bochner) recounts recent events on earth following the arrival of an alien spacecraft. Its occupants seem benevolent, and offer to share technology to provide limitless energy and cure all diseases. Chambers, an encryption specialist, is suspicious, particularly as he examines a book the aliens have left behind. (Original airdate: March 2, 1962)

All in all, not exactly a surprising slate — where’s “A Stop at Willoughby” or “The Big Tall Wish? — but an expected one. These are some of the most essential moments of television history, and while fans of the Zone can probably recite them word for word, they’ll be a sight to see on the big screen. If only for the lush black and white film alone!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 27th via Fathom Events. Fans should have no problem finding a theater, seeing how more than 600 movie theaters across the country are participating, all of whom will be listed on Friday.

In the meantime, you can subscribe to The Fifth Dimension, our own Twilight Zone podcast. This past Spring, the four hosts reviewed each and every episode of Jordan Peele’s new revival for CBS All Access. Perhaps they’ll return for a special episode for this event in November? Stream the first episode below and join them in the Zone.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS

Follow us on Facebook | Instagram