The Who debut new song “Big Cigars” live in NYC: Watch

The Who, photo by Philip Cosores

The Who debuted a new song on Sunday during the New York City stop of their “Moving On! Tour”. The track is titled “Big Cigars” and is set to appear on their forthcoming album, which is due out in November according to the band’s Pete Townshend.

As Rolling Stone points out, Sunday’s Madison Square Garden gig marked the first time The Who had played “Big Cigars” in America. However, the rock legends had actually debuted it across the pond at London’s Wembley Stadium back in July. That concert also featured the first-ever performance of new song “Hero Ground Zero”, as well as a cameo from Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder.



(Read: The Who’s Setlist by the Numbers: What to Expect from the “Moving On! Tour”)

“Big Cigars” was first released by Townshend in 2015, though under the name “Guantanamo”. As its original title suggests, the number is politically charged and talks about the prisoners behind held at Guantanamo Bay.

Watch fan-caught footage from NYC below.

The Who’s as-yet-untitled album will serve as their first effort of new songs since Endless Wire in 2006. The English outfit will be on tour in the lead-up to the new record. Considering singer Roger Daltrey predicts his voice will be gone within the next few years, you’ll want to grab tickets to the second leg of their “Moving On! Tour” here.

Host Marc with a C recently explored The Who’s rich, full catalog in Consequence Podcast Network’s latest season of Discography. Revisit the first episode below.

Download | Subscribe via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS