This week sees two major happenings in the music world, and Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn is going in depth on both.

First up, this weekend brings Riot Fest back to Chicago’s Douglas Park to celebrate its 15th anniversary. With as exciting and diverse a lineup as ever, it’s the perfect time to consider the entire history of the punk and alternative rock event. Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman does just that with special guest Tyler Clark on the latest episode of Relevant Content, airing Wednesday, September 11th at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m PT.



Friday also sees the release of the debut album from Steve “The Hair” Harrington himself, Djo. Actor Joe Keery, best known for his starring role in Stranger Things, is set to make his big break into music with Twenty Twenty. He’ll sit down with Lior Philips to preview the new music and talk about performing live on the latest This Must Be the Gig, which hits the airwaves Thursday, September 12th at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m PT.

Tune into CoS Radio anytime at TuneIn or via the TuneIn app, which you can get at the Apple App or Google Play stores. You can also stream directly from CoS by clicking the radio symbol on the right side of the header at the top of every page, or via the embedded player below. Find a complete schedule for the week of September 3rd-8th, including re-airings of past editions of This Must Be the Gig and Relevant Content, below. And make sure to stay tuned for upcoming word on expanding programming and more exciting content from CoS Radio. (New episodes are in bold.)

Monday, September 9th:

This Must Be the Gig – Dandy Warhols – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Back to School Mixtape Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Idles – 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Lance Reddick – 12:00 a.m. PT (Tues) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, September 10th:

This Must Be the Gig – Orville Peck – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Regina Spektor – 2:00 p.m. ET / 11 :00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – The Tallest Man on Earth – 12:00 a.m. PT (Wed) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, September 11th:

This Must Be the Gig – PUP – 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Riot Fest Greatest Hits – 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Hot Chip – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, September 12th:

This Must Be the Gig – Kevin McHale – 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Djo (aka Joe Keery) – 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Empire of the Sun – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Friday, September 13th:

This Must Be the Gig – Nilüfer Yanya – 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Riot Fest Greatest Hits Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

Saturday, September 14th:

This Must Be the Gig – Djo (aka Joe Keery) – 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Riot Fest Greatest Hits Rebroadcast – 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Perry Farrell – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, September 15th:

This Must Be the Gig – Djo (aka Joe Keery) – 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Riot Fest Greatest Hits Rebroadcast – 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Snow Patrol – 12:00 a.m. ET (Mon) / 9:00 p.m. PT