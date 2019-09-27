Travis Scott announces Astroworld Festival 2019

Travis Scott, Austin City Limits 2018, photo by Amy Price

Travis Scott has announced the return of Astroworld Festival.

The one-day event will take place Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at NRG Park in Scott’s hometown of Houston, Texas. In addition to serving as headliner, Scott will once again curate the rest of the as-yet-unannounced lineup himself.



Tickets to the festival, including GA passes and VIP packages, are now available for purchase via the festival’s website. Tickets are likely to sell out, but you’ll also be able to cop them here.

Last year’s inaugural Astroworld Festival boasted a lineup featuring Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Rae Sremmurd, Young Thug, and more.