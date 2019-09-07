Vampire Weekend announce 2020 tour dates

Vampire Weekend have been touring extensively behind their new album, Father of the Bride, and they have no plans to slow down anytime soon. The band has announced a new leg of North American dates for 2020.
Between June and October, they’ll play 19 shows across the US and Canada, including in Pittsburgh, Asheville, Boise, Columbus, Detroit, New Orleans, and beyond. Presumambly even more dates will be added in the future, as the itinerary contains some conspicuously festival-sized gaps.
Of course, Vampire Weekend have plenty more shows to play before year’s end, including an ongoing leg of American dates, as well as shows in the UK, Europe, and Australia.
Tickets for the new dates go on sale September 13th via Ticketmaster. You can get tickets to all of the band’s upcoming shows here.
Vampire Weekend 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
09/08 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS #
09/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown
09/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival
09/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park %
09/27 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater %
09/28 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield %
10/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium %
10/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *&
10/03 – San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU %
10/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex %
10/08 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre %
10/09 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/18 – Guadalajara, MX @ Festival Coordenada
10/19 – Monterrey, MX @ Live Out Festival
10/21 – Mexico City, MX @ Metropolitan Theater
10/22 – Mexico City, MX @ Metropolitan Theater
11/07 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
11/08 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
11/09 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
11/11 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
11/13 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
11/14 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
11/16 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith
11/18 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
11/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
11/21 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
11/22 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
11/24 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
11/25 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
11/26 – Lisbon, PT @ Lisbon Coliseum
12/30 – Marion Bay, AU @ Falls Festival
12/31 – Lorne, AU @ Falls Festival
01/02 – Byron Bay, AU @ Falls Festival
01/04 – Freemantle, AU @ Falls Festival
05/29 – Westbrook, ME @ Maine Savings Pavilion
05/30 – Burlington, VT @ Midway Lawn
05/31 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
06/02 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater
06/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
06/12 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel Outdoors
08/09 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
08/10 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
08/12 – Missoula, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
08/14 – Calgary, AB @ BMO Centre
08/15 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre
09/23 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
09/24 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill
09/26 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre
09/27 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater
09/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
09/30 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
10/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
10/07 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall
# = w/ Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
% = w/ Soccer Mommy
* = w/ Tinariwen