Vampire Weekend announce 2020 tour dates

Vampire Weekend , photo by Peter Troest

Vampire Weekend have been touring extensively behind their new album, Father of the Bride, and they have no plans to slow down anytime soon. The band has announced a new leg of North American dates for 2020.

Between June and October, they’ll play 19 shows across the US and Canada, including in Pittsburgh, Asheville, Boise, Columbus, Detroit, New Orleans, and beyond. Presumambly even more dates will be added in the future, as the itinerary contains some conspicuously festival-sized gaps.



Of course, Vampire Weekend have plenty more shows to play before year’s end, including an ongoing leg of American dates, as well as shows in the UK, Europe, and Australia.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale September 13th via Ticketmaster. You can get tickets to all of the band’s upcoming shows here.

Vampire Weekend 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

09/08 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS #

09/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival

09/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park %

09/27 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater %

09/28 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield %

10/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium %

10/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *&

10/03 – San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU %

10/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex %

10/08 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre %

10/09 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/18 – Guadalajara, MX @ Festival Coordenada

10/19 – Monterrey, MX @ Live Out Festival

10/21 – Mexico City, MX @ Metropolitan Theater

10/22 – Mexico City, MX @ Metropolitan Theater

11/07 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

11/08 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

11/09 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

11/11 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

11/13 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

11/14 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

11/16 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith

11/18 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

11/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

11/21 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

11/22 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

11/24 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

11/25 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

11/26 – Lisbon, PT @ Lisbon Coliseum

12/30 – Marion Bay, AU @ Falls Festival

12/31 – Lorne, AU @ Falls Festival

01/02 – Byron Bay, AU @ Falls Festival

01/04 – Freemantle, AU @ Falls Festival

05/29 – Westbrook, ME @ Maine Savings Pavilion

05/30 – Burlington, VT @ Midway Lawn

05/31 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

06/02 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater

06/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

06/12 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel Outdoors

08/09 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

08/10 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

08/12 – Missoula, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

08/14 – Calgary, AB @ BMO Centre

08/15 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre

09/23 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

09/24 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

09/26 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre

09/27 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

09/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

09/30 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

10/07 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

# = w/ Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

% = w/ Soccer Mommy

* = w/ Tinariwen