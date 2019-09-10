Weezer announce new album Van Weezer, share “The End of the Game”: Stream

Weezer, photo via Facebook

Weezer have announced a new album, Van Weezer, to coincide with next year’s massive “Hella Mega Tour” alongside Green Day and Fall Out Boy. The forthcoming record is slated for release May 2020 and is being previewed with a lead single dubbed “The End of the Game”.

The 10-track effort sees Weezer channeling their inner KISS, Black Sabbath, Metallica, and, of course, Van Halen. “The last time this vein of harder rock was mined by Weezer was on their much-loved 2002 album Maladroit,” a press release promises.



In a previous interview about the new album, frontman Rivers Cuomo said it was time to bring back “shredding again,”

“The inspiration came from our live shows, where, in the middle of ‘Beverly Hills’, unlike on the album, everything stops and I just break out with this crazy guitar solo. We noticed that, recently, the crowd just goes crazy when I do that. So it feels like maybe the audience is ready for some shredding again.”

Produced by Suzy Shinn, Van Weezer follows Weezer’s The Black Album and The Teal Album, both of which hit shelves earlier this year. It’s available for pre-order now.

As for “The End of the Game”, Cuomo told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that it featured “at least 100 guitars”. Rock on and check it out below via its official video.

(Buy: Tickets to the “Hella Mega Tour” with Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy)

‘At least 100 guitars’ on the new @Weezer song — Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) September 10, 2019

To celebrate the announcement of their “Hella Mega Tour”, Weezer, Green Day, and Fall Out Boy will each perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week. Weezer are set to play their new song Tuesday night, followed by Fall Out Boy on Wednesday and Green Day on Thursday.

Van Weezer Artwork:

Weezer 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

09/22 – Lima, PE @ Jockey Club

09/24 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena

09/26 – São Paulo, BR @ Ginasio do Ibirapuera

09/25 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Rock in Rio

10/01 – Bogota, CO @ El Campin Stadium %

10/04 – San Jose, CR @ Estadio Nacional %

11/16 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Festival

06/03 – Berlin, DE @ Wuhlheide *

06/10 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo San Siro *

06/13 – Paris, FR @ Paris La Defense Arena *^

06/14 – Groningen, NL @ Stadspark *^

06/17 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis *^

06/21 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel Stadion *^

06/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park *^

06/26 – London, UK @ London Stadium *^

06/27 – Huddersfield, UK @ John Smith’s Stadium *^

06/29 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Stadium *^

07/17 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park *^

07/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park *^

07/24 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *^

07/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium *^

07/28 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park *^

07/31 – Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field *^

08/01 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park *^

08/05 – Miami Beach, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium *^

08/06 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field *^

08/08 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park *^

08/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field *^

08/13 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field *^

08/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park *^

08/16 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *^

08/19 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park *^

08/21 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park *^

08/22 – New York, NY @ Citi Field *^

08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre *^

08/27 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park *^

08/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park *^

% = w/ Foo Fighters

* = w/ Green Day

^ = w/ Fall Out Boy