We Came As Romans release first new songs since death of singer Kyle Pavone: Stream

We Came As Romans, via Atom Splitter PR

Last year, We Came As Romans experienced the worst of tragedies when singer Kyle Pavone died suddenly at the young age of 28. Now, the metalcore band has released its first new music since Pavone’s passing.

Pavone died in late August of 2018 of an accidental drug overdose. The band honored its tour commitments and hit the road just a few weeks after his death, embarking on fall 2018 and spring 2019 tours.



Today, We Came As Romans unveiled two new songs, “Carry the Weight” and “From the First Note”. Both deal with Pavone’s death, which was addressed by the band in a statement from guitarist Joshua Moore accompanying the songs:

“When Kyle passed away, it changed everything for us personally and, as a byproduct, everything for the band. An earth-shattering event puts a lot of things in perspective. We’ve spent so much time together. We’ve been doing this since we were kids. The one thing that won’t change is the way Kyle affected my life. Before we were bandmates, we were essentially brothers. In order to be genuine to our fans and ourselves, we had to write about what we dealt with losing him. At the same time, this isn’t just a bunch of songs soaking in depression. We want to celebrate what we built.”

Concerning the track “Carry the Weight”, the entire band stated the following:

‘”Carry the Weight’ is about dealing with the immense grief and sadness throughout navigating the loss of Kyle. It’s a very honest song, and we’re very open about how it felt continuing to play shows without him on stage with us. It’s about the darkest part of our grieving process, and the only way we see ourselves moving forward — through the memory and the ‘light’ that Kyle shone on our band.”

And with regard to the song “From the First Note”, the band had this to say:

“It shows the other side of the loss of Kyle, remembering him and all the moments we shared, what we’ve created together, and how he will always be a part of us. That we can find his light in every aspect of the band, and feel thankful that we got to have that time of our lives with him. It’s a song about celebrating our accomplishments together, reliving the moments from our youngest days as a band, and knowing that he’s with us as we move forward.”

“Carry the Weight” also is accompanied by a music video, and both songs can be heard below. The tracks are also available on streaming and download services.

We Came As Romans will kick off a U.S. tour with Motionless in White, After the Burial, and Twizted on October 1st in Asheville, North Carolina. The three-week outing runs through an October 20th gig in Indianapolis, Indiana. See the dates below, and pick up tickets here.

We Came As Romans 2019 Tour Dates:

10/01 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

10/02 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City *

10/03 — Destin, FL @ Club LA *

10/05 — Tyler, TX @ Clicks *

10/06 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom *

10/07 — Lubbock, TX @ Jakes %

10/08 — Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey *

10/09 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues *

10/10 — Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction ^

10/11 — Fresno, CA @ Strummers ^

10/13 — Tucson, AZ @ Encore *

10/15 — San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center *

10/16 — Fort Worth, TX @ Tomcats West *

10/17 — Columbia, MO @ Blue Note *

10/18 — Belvidere, IL @ The Apollo Theater *

10/20 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *

11/09 — Lake Park, FL @ The Kelsey Theatre #

* = with Motionless in White, After the Burial, and Twizted

% = with All Falls Down and The Light Superior

^ = with Dead American

# = festival date