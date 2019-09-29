Weezer’s cover of Nirvana’s “Lithium” brings Dave Grohl to tears: Watch

Watching Weezer perform Saturday night actually brought Dave Grohl to tears. Not because the Foo Fighter frontman got really nostalgic over “The Sweater Song”, though, but because Rivers Cuomo and co. covered Nirvana’s classic “Lithium”.

On Saturday night, Weezer were playing the main stage at Brazil’s Rock in Rio right before Foo Fighters’ headlining set. Near the end of their show, Cuomo told the crowd, “We’re gonna cover a song from Dave Grohl’s old band to tide you over until the main course in a few minutes.” They then went into an appropriately crunchy rendition of the Nevermind cut.



When Foo Fighters took the stage later on, Grohl acknowledged Weezer’s cover by dedicating “Big Me” to their fellow rockers. “Tonight I’m gonna dedicate this one to Weezer,” he said, strumming the opening chords of the song. “I was backstage and I heard Weezer play the ‘Lithium’ song. I gotta be honest, I cried a little bit. I did! I miss playing that song. I miss it, so I’m happy to hear Weezer play it again. So this one goes out to the sweet Weezer.”

(Read: Artists Reflect on 25 Years of Weezer’s The Blue Album)

Elsewhere during their set, Grohl teased that Foo Fighters were getting ready to begin work on a follow-up to 2017’s Concrete and Gold. “We go home next week and we start making a new Foo Fighters record,” revealed Grohl.

Watch Weezer deliver their “Lithium” cover below. You can also get tickets to Weezer’s upcoming tour dates — including the massive “Hella Mega Tour” with Green Day and Fall Out Boy — here. Beneath that, find video of Grohl’s “Big Me” dedication to Weezer. Foo Fighters are next set to appear at Intersect Las Vegas, tickets for which can be found here.

Weezer recently announced a new album, Van Weezer, and gave a live debut to lead single “The End of the Game” on Kimmel. Van Weezer is due out in May 2020.

Foo Fighters, meanwhile, have been dropping surprise EPs like Live at Roswell and 01070725 (which features Arcade Fire and Dead Kennedys covers).