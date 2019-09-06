Win Fluance’s 20th Anniversary All-White Turntable and Bookshelf Speaker Bundle

RT81 Elite High-Fidelity Vinyl Turntable and Ai40 5-inch Powered Bookshelf Speakers

Over the last 20 years, Fluance has grown from a local retailer out of Niagara Falls, Ontario to one of the leading brands in the audio industry. With vinyl sales growing every year since 2005, the company’s rise couldn’t be more perfectly aligned with the trends of music listeners worldwide. Now, to celebrate its china anniversary, Fluance has released a limited edition all-white version of their RT81 Elite High-Fidelity Vinyl Turntable and Ai40 5-inch Powered Bookshelf Speakers.

Every Thursday at 11:00 a.m. ET, a limited number of turntable and speaker bundles go on sale via the Fluance website. Considering the exceptional quality of the RT81 and Ai40s, the $399.99 price tag is more than fair, and any true audio-head would happily foot the bill. But, thanks to Consequence of Sound, you won’t have to.



We’re giving away one (1) Fluance 20th Anniversary Bundle featuring the all-white RT81 and two Ai40 speakers. To enter, simply fill out the widget below. (Note: If you can’t see the widget, enter here.)

The RT81 plays via Audio Technica’s ATN95E elliptical stylus to off the clearest audio quality and peak channel balance. It sounds even better coming out of the Ai40s, thanks to an integrated 70W Class D amplifier and glass fiber drivers that brings out rich details from the mids to the deepest bass. With beautiful white, wood speaker cabinets and turntable plinth, your music setup will look as good as it sounds, all while playing free from distortion.

Head to the Fluance website for full specs, and enter the turntable and speaker giveaway below.

Contest available to US and Canada residents only.