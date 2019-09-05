Win tickets to Adult Swim Festival 2019 with Dethklok, Lil Nas X, Rick & Morty, Jamie xx

Jamie xx, Dethklok, and Lil Nas X

Adult Swim Festival has just announced new additions to its 2019 lineup, and it only adds to the craziness. Taking place November 15th-16th at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, the second-year event brings together an eclectic mix of music, comedy, and fan experiences.

Newly announced today are Ladies of LCD Soundsystem (Gavin Rayna Russom and Nancy Whang), Helado Negro, and Leikeli47. Also joining the festivities is a presentation of The Last Stream on the Left, the live-streaming offshoot of the hit horror show The Last Podcast on the Left.



Those names join an already insane bill that includes the first show in five years from the virtual melodic death metal band Dethklok, Jamie xx, Captain Murphy, Lil Nas X, Vince Staples, Young Thug, Tierra Whack, CupcakKe, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, Tim Hecker & The Konoyo Ensemble, Speedy Ortiz, No Joy, and Health. On the experiential side there’s also The Eric Andre Show Live!, a special premiere screening of Rick and Morty Season 4, the Robot Chicken Intergalactic Power Summit, and The Rickflector and Morty Slide, the latter of which promises to take fans inside their own version of “Goodbye, Moonman”.

It's the sort of wild ride only Adult Swim can give you

