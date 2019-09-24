Win Yesterday Blu-ray/DVD, Vinyl Soundtrack, and Portable Record Player

Yesterday vinyl OST and portable record player

Thank the musical gods we don’t live in a world without The Beatles. But in a fictional world where John, George, Paul, and Ringo never got together as The Fab Four, Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) is still able to celebrate their legacy. That’s the premise filmmaker Danny Boyle and screenwriter Richard Curtis posited in their cinematic ode to the mop-topped quartet, Yesterday.

The film hits home release today, and we’re celebrating with a prize pack worthy of Beatlemania. We’re giving away one (1) bundle that include the Yesterday Blu-ray/DVD combo pack with digital download code, the official Yesterday soundtrack on vinyl featuring new versions of Beatles classics recorded by Patel, and a portable Yesterday-branded record player. There are also four (4) runner-up packages that include the Blu-ray/DVD and vinyl OST.



Available from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, the Yesterday Blu-ray includes alternate openings and endings, numerous deleted scenes, a gag real, and special features. There’s also the Live at Abbey Road Studios sessions with Patel singing the movie’s title track, “I Want to Hold Your Hand”, and “Let It Be”.

To enter, simply fill out the widget below. Note: If you do not see the widget below, click here to enter.

Below, watch a featurette that sees of Patel, composer Daniel Pemberton, and music supervisor Adem Ilhan discuss preparing Patel to become the biggest pop musician in the world.