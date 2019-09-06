Woody Allen, photo by David Shankbone

Since the rise of the #MeToo movement, Woody Allen has been back under the eye of public scrutiny. With accusations that the director sexually abuse his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, resurfacing, many in Hollywood have backed away from their association with him. However, just days after Scarlett Johansson espoused her support of Allen, the filmmaker is once again defending himself.

Last summer, Allen said he should be “the poster boy” for the #MeToo movement for the way he has treated women throughout his career. In a new interview with France24 (via The Hollywood Reporter), he doubled down on those sentiments. “I’ve worked with hundreds of actresses [and] not one of them has ever complained about me, not a single complaint,” he said. “I’ve worked with, employed women in the top capacity, in every capacity, for years and we’ve always paid them exactly the equal of men… I’ve done everything that the #MeToo movement would love to achieve.”



Allen also talked about his latest film, A Rainy Day in New York, which has yet to lock a US release after Amazon decided to shelve it. The movie is now seeing a release in Europe, and though Allen says it “doesn’t matter” that cast members like Timothee Chalamet and Rebecca Hall aren’t promoting it, he still expects it to hit North American screens. “To me the movie is being released all over the world,” said Allen. “If people enjoy the movie, I think it will eventually be released in the US.”

He went on to say Europeans “always were loyal” to him, and that he’s not concerned about being blackballed from Hollywood:

“I couldn’t care less. I’ve never worked in Hollywood. I’ve always worked in New York and it doesn’t matter to me for a second. If tomorrow nobody would finance my films and nobody would finance my theater plays or nobody would publish my books, I’d still get up and write because that’s what I do. So I will always work. What happens to it commercially is another matter.”

Regardless of whether A Rainy Day in New York gets a US premiere, Allen has already finished his next movie. Financed by Mediapro, the production house behind Vicky Cristina Barcelona and Midnight in Paris, the film shot in Spain with Christoph Waltz, Gina Gershon, and Wallace Shawn. With that production in the can, Allen said he’s back at work on a new script. A Rainy Day previously debuted in Poland and is set to open France’s Deauville American Film Festival tonight ahead of a wide French release on September 18th.

Meanwhile, Dylan Farrow has responded to Johansson’s remarks about Allen maintaining his innocence. “Because if we’ve learned anything from the past two years it’s that you definitely should believe male predators who ‘maintain their innocence’ without question,” Farrow tweeted. “Scarlett has a long way to go in understanding the issue she claims to champion.”

She added in a follow-up tweet, “(And my apologies in advance for disrupting her google alerts again).”