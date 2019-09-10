Yves Tumor, photo via Facebook

Experimental musician Yves Tumor gave us one of last year’s best songs in “Noid”. Now, the Tennessee-born artist is back today with a track called “Applaud”.

Yves Tumor’s first since the 2018 album Safe in the Hands of Love, the new single interlaces R&B and hip-hop with harsher, almost industrial, tones. Like Blood Orange meets Death Grips, breathy, silken vocals blend in with clanking, static-filled production.



Hear “Applaud” below, which also features guest contributions from New Orleans artist/model Hirakish and Los Angeles producer Napolian.

In recent months, Yves Tumor actually collaborated with Blood Orange on a remix of Negro Swan cut “Smoke”. He also participated in Warp Records’ 30th anniversary WXAXRXP radio festival.

“Applaud” Artwork: