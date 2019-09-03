Zach Galifianakis nearly kills Matthew Mcconaughey in first trailer for Between Two Ferns: Watch

Zach Galifianakis in Between Two Ferns

Because sometimes life is worth living, a feature-length film version of Zach Galifianakis’ Between Two Ferns is coming to Netflix later this month.

As evidenced by today’s newly released trailer, the film is a very meta take on Galifianakis’ award-winning web series. Galifianakis has his eyes set on a network TV show, but after nearly killing Matthew Mcconaughey, he’s begrudgingly forced to film 10 more episodes of Between Two Ferns. He hits the road to interview offend stars like Benedict Cumberbatch, Brie Larson, Jon Hamm, and David Letterman. He’ll also encounter Peter Dinklage, Keanu Reeves, Ed Helms, Bradley Cooper, Chance the Rapper, and Chrissy Teigen.



Co-written and directed by Scott Aukerman, Between the Ferns comes to Netflix on September 20th.