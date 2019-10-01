Adele is reportedly dating Skepta

Adele and Skepta (photo by Phillip Cosores)

There’s a fire starting in Adele’s heart– this time for Skepta.

The two artists apparently share more than hailing from London’s Tottenham district. According to reports, the pop star and grime artist have been on multiple dates and developed a close relationship following “Rolling in the Deep” singer’s recent split from her husband Simon Konecki.



A source toldThe Sun the two “have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection” and have been “spending more and more time together.” Apparently some of their friends are pretty excited about it, and are “hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day.”

Adele and Skepta may have just begun dating, but it looks like their friendship goes back years. In 2016, Skepta (real name Jospeh Junior Adenuga) claimed to ES Magazine that the singer texted him often and kept him in check. Shortly after, Adele posted a photo of the rapper with the caption “Tottenham boy” and a heart emoji. A few months later, the Mercury Prize winner credited that shoutout from Adele as one that saved him from quitting music altogether.

“[Adele] gassed me up,” Skepta said at the time. “One day I was just chilling and she [tweeted] a picture that said ‘Tottenham boy’ and she’s from Tottenham as well. I was actually going to quit music that day, that was one of the sickest things ever. She’s like the lady of Tottenham and she called me ‘Tottenham boy.’”

Even with the news going public, it’s likely we won’t get too many details. According to The Sun’s source, the two are “both private about their love lives,” and each are focused on their children “first and foremost as well.” Adele’s son turns seven this month.

With all that in mind, does this mean Adele’s highly anticipated new record will be love songs instead of breakup ballads?