Alice Cooper announces 2020 North American tour dates

Alice Cooper, photo by Philip Cosores

Alice Cooper is keeping his roadshow going next year. The legendary shock rocker has announced a new leg of 2020 North American dates for his “Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back Tour”.

The new dates will feature support from veteran rocker Lita Ford, and launch April 1st in Peterbrorough, Ontario. The three-week outing runs through an April 22nd show in Portland, Oregon, mostly hitting Canadian and northern U.S. cities along the way.



The spring jaunt will follow the previously announced fall leg of the tour, which kicks off November 3rd in Ft. Meyers, Florida, and wraps up November 30th in Waukegan, Illinois.

(Buy: Tickets to Alice Cooper’s Upcoming Shows)

Cooper recently released a new EP called Breadcrumbs, which features a couple new songs along with covers of some Detroit rock classics. He is also working on a proper studio album that will follow-up 2017’s Paranormal.

See Alice Cooper’s tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

Alice Cooper 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

11/03 – Ft. Myers, FL @ Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall

11/05 – Melbourne, FL @ King Center

11/06 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

11/07 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

11/09 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage

11/10 – Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center

11/12 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center

11/14 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

11/15 – Greenville, SC @ Peace Concert Hall

11/16 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Center

11/18 – Richmond, KY @ EKU Center for the Arts

11/21 – Glen Falls, NY @ Cool Insuring Arena

11/22 – Brookville, NY @ Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

11/23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Resort Casino / Ovation Hall

11/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

11/26 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theatre

11/27 – Evansville, IN @ Old National Events Plaza

11/29 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Showroom

11/30 – Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre