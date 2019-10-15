Alice Cooper announces 2020 North American tour dates

Alice Cooper is keeping his roadshow going next year. The legendary shock rocker has announced a new leg of 2020 North American dates for his “Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back Tour”.
The new dates will feature support from veteran rocker Lita Ford, and launch April 1st in Peterbrorough, Ontario. The three-week outing runs through an April 22nd show in Portland, Oregon, mostly hitting Canadian and northern U.S. cities along the way.
The spring jaunt will follow the previously announced fall leg of the tour, which kicks off November 3rd in Ft. Meyers, Florida, and wraps up November 30th in Waukegan, Illinois.
Cooper recently released a new EP called Breadcrumbs, which features a couple new songs along with covers of some Detroit rock classics. He is also working on a proper studio album that will follow-up 2017’s Paranormal.
See Alice Cooper's tour dates below.
Alice Cooper 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
11/03 – Ft. Myers, FL @ Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall
11/05 – Melbourne, FL @ King Center
11/06 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
11/07 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
11/09 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage
11/10 – Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center
11/12 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center
11/14 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
11/15 – Greenville, SC @ Peace Concert Hall
11/16 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Center
11/18 – Richmond, KY @ EKU Center for the Arts
11/21 – Glen Falls, NY @ Cool Insuring Arena
11/22 – Brookville, NY @ Tilles Center for the Performing Arts
11/23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Resort Casino / Ovation Hall
11/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
11/26 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theatre
11/27 – Evansville, IN @ Old National Events Plaza
11/29 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Showroom
11/30 – Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre