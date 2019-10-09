Swig on this: Alice in Chains have their own bourbon

The next time you light the candles and throw Alice in Chains’ MTV Unplugged on the turntable, consider sipping the band’s new bourbon, “All Secrets Known”. The new new 101 proof, “bold, sweet, and spicy” bourbon is a collaboration between the veteran rock act and Few Spirits’ master distiller Paul Hletko.

Taking its name from the lead track to the band’s 2009 album, Black Gives Way to Blue, “All Secrets Known” features custom label art by Justin Helton and retails for $75 (per 750ml). Described as Few’s standard bourbon finished for six months in tequila barrels, it is accentuated by grassy agave undertones.



“Nobody sounds like Alice in Chains,” Hletko said in a a statement (via Blabbermouth). “We were inspired by their courage to create a sound that flouted convention and thought, ‘There are lots of tequilas finished in bourbon barrels, but it’s rare to find a widely available bourbon finished in tequila barrels. Let’s do that instead.'”

It’s not Hletko’s first foray into the world of rock ‘n roll whiskeys, previously partnering with The Flaming Lips for their “Brainville” rye.

“‘Brainville’ led to access,” Hletko said. “Doors started opening and I’ve always felt like when you get a chance to work with cool people you admire, you’ve got to at least check it out. As a longtime fan of Alice in Chains and someone who has at various points made his living as a guitar player, the opportunity to work with someone like Jerry Cantrell, whose sound is unlike any other, was one we were determined to see through come hell or high water.”

(Read: Live Review of Alice in Chains and Korn in Long Island, New York)

One person who likely won’t imbibe in the spoils is Cantrell himself, who discussed his sobriety with Grammy.com earlier this year. “Getting f**ked up is fun, and that’s why people do it,” he said. “Especially when you’re young. It’s a part of life. It’s a part of a lot of people’s experience. But it comes with a price. It generally doesn’t end good.”

He added, “I’ve been super-creative f**ked up. I’ve been super-creative not f**ked up. It’s been so many years for me that I just don’t really think about that anymore.”

“All Secrets Known” will be available as a limited release in California, Colorado, Illinois, New York, and Washington. It can also be purchased online via Reserve Bar. Check out Helton’s label art below.