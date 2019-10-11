All That cast members announce “Nostalgia Personified Tour”

Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg

All That is in the midst of a nostalgia revival. After a 14-year hiatus, the venerable children’s sketch show was revived for an 11th season over the summer, complete with a new theme song by Chance the Rapper. Now, two All That alumni are leaning into looking back with the “Nostalgia Personified: All That Edition Tour”.

The show’s Lori Beth Denberg and Danny Tamberelli will hit the road together for a nine-date outing. On All That, Denberg shined as the Loud Librarian, a character so popular she returned for the revival. Those also an All That all-star, Tamberelli is perhaps best remembered as the star of another Nickelodeon show, The Adventures of Pete and Pete.



Stretching across the Eastern United States, the November tour includes stops in Brooklyn, New York; Hamden, Connecticut; Ashland, Virginia; and Wilmington, Delaware. The live experience will run about an hour and include humorous reflections on life as child star as well as old video clips.

If that’s not enough Nick nostalgia for you, Tamberelli will continue touring into December with Michael Marrona, his brother Pete from Pete and Pete. To get tickets to “Nostalgia Personified: All That Edition” or “Nostalgia Personified: Pete and Pete Edition”, check out the Nostalgia Personified website.

Nostalgia Personified: All That Edition 2019 Tour Dates:

11/12 – Bay Shore, NY @ Great South Bay Brewery

11/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Littlefield

11/14 – Newburgh, NY @ Newburgh Brewing Co.

11/15 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

11/16 – Croydon, PA @ Neshaminy Creek Brewing

11/20 – Ashland, VA @ Ashland Theatre

11/21 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

11/22 – Pearl River, NY @ Defiant Brewing

11/23 – Wilmington, DE @ 1984 Arcade Bar