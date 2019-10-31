All Them Witches, photo by Robby Staebler

Nashville psych-rockers All Them Witches are teaming up with Heavy Consequence to premiere the new stand-alone single “1×1”, just in time for Halloween.

When their fifth LP, ATW, was released in 2018, All Them Witches celebrated the fact that fans and critics couldn’t neatly fit them into any one genre. Over the last seven years, the band has traversed a widening landscape of psychedelic, blues, and groovy stoner rock, with that long journey manifesting itself in the eight tracks on ATW. As a quartet, All Them Witches sounded tight and cohesive in their self-produced effort, a record that sounded more mature and more epic than anything that came before.



Fast-forward to 2019, and All Them Witches have found themselves recording as a trio, their smallest iteration as a band; the current makeup consists of founding members Charles Michael Parks Jr. on bass, Ben McLeod on guitar, and Robby Staebler on drums, with everyone sharing in the vocal duties. With only three guys in the studio, fans might expect a more restrained sound from All Them Witches, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Their new song “1×1” is quite possibly the heaviest track the band has recorded.

“Everything comes back around,” Parks tells Heavy Consequence. “As we were writing this, it felt like it was off of the first record [2012’s Our Mother Electricity]. We go through phases. We go through heavy, angry phases, but I’m not sure where this one came from. I’m glad it’s here, we were due for some more yelling songs.”

With dark lyrical content and an even darker musical force pummeling throughout the track, it makes eerie sense that “1×1” was recorded in Woodbury, Tennessee, at The Church, an aptly-named studio that was once a house of worship. “The Church is a great open canvas spot for us to record,” Parks says.

With the release of the new track, fans will be curious to know if it’s hinting at a full-blown album release. While Parks speaks a bit cryptically at what the future may hold, he does share a glimpse of hope. “We’re always looking to put out a new album,” he admits. “That’s always been the ATW battle cry. The next album will come out whenever it comes out, but I guess if we’re writing songs, we must be gearing up for a new album.”

The new song arrives just as All Them Witches get ready to hit the road with Ghost on a European tour — a reality that is still setting in for Parks.

“Ghost is such a huge entity, and we’re going to be playing big arenas, something we’ve never really done before,” he says. “We can’t wait. It’s a step up, we’re going to have to step up our production. It’s cool, it’s really cool to be their direct support. I can’t wait to go out with them.”

Stream “1×1” and see All Them Witches’ tour itinerary below.

All Them Witches 2019 Tour Dates:

11/16 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena *

11/17 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena *

11/18 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro *

11/20 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena *

11/22 – London, UK @ Wembley SSE Arena *

11/23 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena *

11/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Forum Black Box *

11/28 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwell Arena *

11/30 – Katowice, PL @ Spodek *

12/01 – Prague, CZ @ Universum *

12/03 – Budapest, HU @ BSA *

12/04 – Zagreb, HR @ Mochvara *

12/05 – Mantova, IT @ PalaBam *

12/06 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622 *

12/08 – Barcelona, ES @ St. Jordi *

12/10 – Lisbon, PT @ Sala Tejo *

12/11 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Centre *

12/13 – Strasbourg, FR @ Zenith *

12/14 – Schweinfurt, DE @ Stattbahnhof *

12/15 – Munich, DE @ Zenith *

12/17 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal *

12/18 – Nantes, FR @ Zenith *

12/19 – Toulouse, FR @ Zenith *

12/27 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In ^

12/28 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In ^

12/29 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In ^

* = supporting Ghost

^ = headline show