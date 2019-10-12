American Nightmare announce 20th anniversary tour

American Nightmare

Boston hardcore outfit American Nightmare have announced new tour dates to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their first two EPs, their 2000 self-titled debut and 2001’s The Sun Isn’t Getting Any Brighter and a self-titled effort. Additionally, Year One, a compilation of the band’s first two EPs, will be reissued prior to the tour’s kick-off on February 7th, 2020.

Back in 2000, American Nightmare singer Wesley Eisold organized the band’s first gig in a church in Portland, Maine. The show spurred a quick streak of DIY momentum and success before the group broke up in 2004, then eventually reunited in 2011. Just last year they released The World Is Blue, their first LP in more than a decade.



The 20th anniversary tour will kick off in the group’s hometown of Boston on February 13th. They’ll then hit cities including New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Seattle before wrapping the tour in Los Angeles on March 14th. Check out the full list of dates to follow, and get your tickets here.

In the meantime, revisit American Nightmare’s self-titled EP below.