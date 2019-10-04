Anderson .Paak and Smokey Robinson perform “Make It Better” on Kimmel: Watch

Smokey Robinson and Anderson .Paak on Kimmel

This past April saw Anderson .Paak release one of the year’s most impressive albums in Ventura. On Thursday night, he brought a little bit of that Southern California magic to Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The Grammy-winning artist unfurled “Make It Better” with the help of the one and only Smokey Robinson. The meeting of R&B generations old and new made for a smooth yet impassioned performance, and proved their chemistry leaps far beyond the confines of a studio setting. The crisp and complementary suits were a nice touch, too.



.Paak has a few festival dates lined up in the coming months, including Intersect Las Vegas, and you can grab your tickets here. He recently covered Lil Nas X’s smash hit “Old Town Road” on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.