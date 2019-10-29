Menu
Angel Haze shares familial ode “Black Butterfly”: Stream

The single serves as a celebration of their mother's 50th birthday

by
on October 28, 2019, 10:11pm
Angel Haze Black Butterfly
Angel Haze, photo by Nathan Dainty

Fans of Angel Haze have been patiently awaiting a follow-up to the rapper’s Back to the Woods for four years now. While the Brooklyn MC has been keeping listeners satiated with singles like “Resurrection” and “Brooklyn”, there’s still no word on a full-length release. Now, Haze is back with another standalone track called “Black Butterfly”.

The new track serves as something as a follow-up to “Black Dahlia” off 2014’s Dirty Gold. “Black Butterfly” intros with a flurry of woodwinds swirling like fall leaves, clearing into the verse’s easy groove. Meanwhile Haze vocally swerves between quick-tongued lines and eloquent, spoken-word lyrics.

Over social media, the artist explained the song’s significance. Though the song didn’t fit the rest of the upcoming album, Haze decided to release the song as a a peace offering to their mom, who has long been a main theme in their music. Fittingly, they chose their mother’s 50th birthday for the track’s debut. “Mom (bc i know youll read this) im sorry for how i went about things,” the MC tweeted. “I love you more than words can express adequately. thanking u for picking my dreams up from the pavement and helping me piece them back together again.”

Listen to Angel Haze’s “Black Butterfly” below. Haze also has a handful of European tour dates in December. Get those tickets here.

 

