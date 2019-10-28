Ariana Grande announces new US tour dates

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has added a new leg of US tour dates to her ongoing “Sweetener World Tour”.

Between November 9th and December 21st, Grande will visit 19 cities across the country, including Brooklyn, Nashville, Raleigh, Miami, Phoenix, and beyond.



See Grande’s updated tour itinerary below, and you can tickets to all of her upcoming dates here.

Also, please sure to leave the tomatoes at home.

The upcoming tour dates come in continued support of Grande’s 2018 album, Sweetener, and its 2019 follow-up, thank u, next.

Ariana Grande 2019 Tour Dates:

11/09 – Nassau, NY @ Nassau Memorial Coliseum

11/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

11/15 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

11/17 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

11/19 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/22 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

11/24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

11/25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

11/27 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

12/01 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Coliseum

12/03 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

12/05 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

12/07 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

12/09 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

12/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

12/13 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

12/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

12/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

12/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

12/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

12/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Revisit Grande’s recent collaboration with Victoria Monét, “Monopoly”: