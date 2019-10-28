Ariana Grande announces new US tour dates

Ariana Grande has added a new leg of US tour dates to her ongoing “Sweetener World Tour”.
Between November 9th and December 21st, Grande will visit 19 cities across the country, including Brooklyn, Nashville, Raleigh, Miami, Phoenix, and beyond.
See Grande’s updated tour itinerary below, and you can tickets to all of her upcoming dates here.
Also, please sure to leave the tomatoes at home.
The upcoming tour dates come in continued support of Grande’s 2018 album, Sweetener, and its 2019 follow-up, thank u, next.
Ariana Grande 2019 Tour Dates:
11/09 – Nassau, NY @ Nassau Memorial Coliseum
11/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/15 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
11/17 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
11/19 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/22 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
11/24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
11/25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
11/27 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
12/01 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/03 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
12/05 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
12/07 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
12/09 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
12/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
12/13 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
12/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
12/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
12/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
12/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
12/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Revisit Grande’s recent collaboration with Victoria Monét, “Monopoly”: