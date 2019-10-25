Menu
Artists react to Leonard Cohen’s new posthumous single “Happens To The Heart”

Cage The Elephant, Margo Price, David Duchovny, and more share memories

on October 25, 2019, 1:07pm
Leonard Cohen’s incredible new single “Happens To The Heart” dropped on streaming services today. The track, which appears on his forthcoming posthumous album, Thanks For The Dance, offers the rare chance to reconnect with the late and great bard.

In celebration of its release, Consequence of Sound asked some of its favorite artists to share their memories and thoughts of Cohen. In fact, each participating artist was given a distinct stanza from the song to share on their respective socials.

Read each artists’ response below.

Thanks For The Dance is out November 22nd. For the nine-track LP, Cohen’s son, Adam, took leftover sketches and poems from his father’s 2016 LP, You Want it Darker,  and fleshed them out with the assistance of Beck, Damien Rice, The National’s Bryce Dessner, and others.

