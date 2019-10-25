Artists react to Leonard Cohen’s new posthumous single “Happens To The Heart”

Leonard Cohen’s incredible new single “Happens To The Heart” dropped on streaming services today. The track, which appears on his forthcoming posthumous album, Thanks For The Dance, offers the rare chance to reconnect with the late and great bard.

In celebration of its release, Consequence of Sound asked some of its favorite artists to share their memories and thoughts of Cohen. In fact, each participating artist was given a distinct stanza from the song to share on their respective socials.



Read each artists’ response below.

CAGE THE ELEPHANT

MARGO PRICE

DAVID DUCHOVNY

DANIEL LANOIS

HAMILTON LEITHAUSER

MARK MULCAHY

Yeah this is a classic. Cohen’s got the amazing bottomless voice and flawless delivery, but he’s a sneaky rhymer. You can hang onto each line and wait

for the couplet to resolve and then the whole song wraps up right where you didn’t think it would https://t.co/lQeU8G3dWc pic.twitter.com/oxaCAWAug6 — Mark Mulcahy (@MarkMulcahyHQ) October 24, 2019

WILLIAM TYLER

What a blessing to have new material by all time poet/prophet/spirit warrior Leonard Cohen in the world! @consequence pic.twitter.com/bHUHpMSn5Q — william tyler (@williamtylertn) October 25, 2019

Thanks For The Dance is out November 22nd. For the nine-track LP, Cohen’s son, Adam, took leftover sketches and poems from his father’s 2016 LP, You Want it Darker, and fleshed them out with the assistance of Beck, Damien Rice, The National’s Bryce Dessner, and others.