Artists react to Leonard Cohen’s new posthumous single “Happens To The Heart”

Leonard Cohen’s incredible new single “Happens To The Heart” dropped on streaming services today. The track, which appears on his forthcoming posthumous album, Thanks For The Dance, offers the rare chance to reconnect with the late and great bard.
In celebration of its release, Consequence of Sound asked some of its favorite artists to share their memories and thoughts of Cohen. In fact, each participating artist was given a distinct stanza from the song to share on their respective socials.
Read each artists’ response below.
CAGE THE ELEPHANT
MARGO PRICE
DAVID DUCHOVNY
DANIEL LANOIS
HAMILTON LEITHAUSER
There’s a new song coming tomorrow from the musician/writer who has probably had the biggest influence on my own music, Leonard Cohen. These are some of the lyrics. I was lucky enough to hear the song, and it is funny and heavy and almost like a nursery rhyme. In the times when I’ve found myself in a spot where I think maybe I might not wanna continue with music or any type of writing, I don’t know why, but it’s always been Leonard’s songs that have motivated me to soldier on. Check it. #leonardcohen
MARK MULCAHY
Yeah this is a classic. Cohen’s got the amazing bottomless voice and flawless delivery, but he’s a sneaky rhymer. You can hang onto each line and wait
for the couplet to resolve and then the whole song wraps up right where you didn’t think it would https://t.co/lQeU8G3dWc pic.twitter.com/oxaCAWAug6
— Mark Mulcahy (@MarkMulcahyHQ) October 24, 2019
WILLIAM TYLER
What a blessing to have new material by all time poet/prophet/spirit warrior Leonard Cohen in the world! @consequence pic.twitter.com/bHUHpMSn5Q
— william tyler (@williamtylertn) October 25, 2019
Thanks For The Dance is out November 22nd. For the nine-track LP, Cohen’s son, Adam, took leftover sketches and poems from his father’s 2016 LP, You Want it Darker, and fleshed them out with the assistance of Beck, Damien Rice, The National’s Bryce Dessner, and others.