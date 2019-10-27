Avril Lavigne and Halsey join forces to perform “Girlfriend”: Watch

Halsey and Avril Lavigne perform "Girlfriend"

Halsey hosted her annual party in Los Angeles on Friday night. The theme of this year’s event was 1960s, 70s, 80s, and 90s rockstars, and appropriately, one of the queens of 90s alt-rock was in attendance. Not only that, but Avril Lavigne joined Halsey on stage to perform her pop-punk staple “Girlfriend”. Watch fan-captured footage below.

Lavigne, who briefly stepped away from her first tour in five years in order to attend the Halloween shindig, dressed up as Madonna. As for Halsey, she transformed into Marilyn Manson.



I can’t believe I got to witness Halsey and Avril Lavigne singing “Girlfriend” in the year 2019 !!!! ICONIC pic.twitter.com/f1dIHOunR4 — crystal (@iwanturmidnight) October 26, 2019