Avril Lavigne and Halsey join forces to perform “Girlfriend”: Watch

The surprise collaboration took place at Halsey's annual Halloween party

on October 26, 2019, 9:18pm
Halsey and Avril Lavigne
Halsey and Avril Lavigne perform "Girlfriend"

Halsey hosted her annual party in Los Angeles on Friday night. The theme of this year’s event was 1960s, 70s, 80s, and 90s rockstars, and appropriately, one of the queens of 90s alt-rock was in attendance. Not only that, but Avril Lavigne joined Halsey on stage to perform her pop-punk staple “Girlfriend”. Watch fan-captured footage below.

Lavigne, who briefly stepped away from her first tour in five years in order to attend the Halloween shindig, dressed up as Madonna. As for Halsey, she transformed into Marilyn Manson.

resident goths. @marilynmanson

