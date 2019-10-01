Avril Lavigne performs “Tell Me It’s Over” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Avril Lavigne on Late Night with Seth Meyers

In support of her latest LP, February’s Head Above Water, Avril Lavigne is back on the road for her first tour in five years. On Monday, the Canadian pop singer stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to remind fans what it’s like to see her live with a performance of the album cut “Tell Me It’s Over”.

If anything, Lavigne’s delivery of the jazzy blues number is proof the veteran still has the pipes. But she wasn’t giving much more in stage presence then what you’d catch at a decent karaoke bar, and the pop punk bassist with his sideways spiked hair wasn’t helping solidify any sort of aesthetic. Still, Lavigne was as vocally on point as ever, so check out the replay below.



Lavigne is currently in the midst of her first tour since 2014. The lengthy pause was mostly due to being diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2015 and bedridden for months, according to multiple sources. Celebrate her good health and return to the stage by getting your tickets here.