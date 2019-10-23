BABYMETAL are first Asian act to hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart

BABYMETAL’s latest full-length, Metal Galaxy, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock Albums chart. The feat makes the Japanese pop-metal band the first Asian act to top that particular tally.

The group’s third LP moved 28,000 units during its first week of release in the United States, which was also good enough for No. 13 on the all-inclusive Billboard 200 chart.



The album also landed atop the Hard Rock Albums chart. According to Billboard, BABYMETAL are the second Asian act to achieve that feat. The music outlet notes that System of a Down singer Serj Tankian was born in Lebanon, which is part of Asia, and thus his 2007 solo album, Elect the Dead, qualified as the first Asian-led LP to top that chart.

(Buy: Tickets to BABYMETAL’s Upcoming Shows)

BABYMETAL recently wrapped up their first-ever full-scale headlining US tour. We caught the band’s gig last month in New York City, where they played a high-energy show in front of a packed house at Terminal 5. The band has a handful of concerts scheduled in Japan starting next month, followed by a European tour in 2020. Pick up tickets here.

While the band was in New York, Heavy Consequence caught up with members Su-metal and Moametal. Watch our interview with BABYMETAL above.