Beck sets release date for new album Hyperspace, premieres two new tracks: Stream

Beck has confirmed a release date for his upcoming 14th studio album: Hyperspace, the follow-up to 2017’s Colors, will arrive on November 22nd via Capitol.
In addition to announcing the due date, Beck has revealed two new teaser tracks off the album, “Hyperlife” and “Eventful Days”, which you can hear below. Previously, he shared “Saw Lightning” as the lead single.
Hyperspace consists of 11 songs, seven of which was produced by Pharrell Williams. Additional guest contributors included Sky Ferriera and Coldplay’s Chris Martin.
In the coming months, Beck will headline New Orleans’ Voodoo Music Experience and Las Vegas’ Intersect Festival. Get tickets to his upcoming dates here.
Hyperspace Artwork:
Hyperspace Tracklist:
01. Hyperlife
02. Uneventful Days
03. Saw Lightning
04. Die Waiting
05. Chemical
06. See Through
07. Hyperspace
08. Stratosphere
09. Dark Places
10. Star
11. Everlasting Nothing