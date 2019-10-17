Beck sets release date for new album Hyperspace, premieres two new tracks: Stream

Beck, photo by Philip Cosores

Beck has confirmed a release date for his upcoming 14th studio album: Hyperspace, the follow-up to 2017’s Colors, will arrive on November 22nd via Capitol.

In addition to announcing the due date, Beck has revealed two new teaser tracks off the album, “Hyperlife” and “Eventful Days”, which you can hear below. Previously, he shared “Saw Lightning” as the lead single.



Hyperspace consists of 11 songs, seven of which was produced by Pharrell Williams. Additional guest contributors included Sky Ferriera and Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

In the coming months, Beck will headline New Orleans’ Voodoo Music Experience and Las Vegas’ Intersect Festival. Get tickets to his upcoming dates here.

Hyperspace Artwork:

Hyperspace Tracklist:

01. Hyperlife

02. Uneventful Days

03. Saw Lightning

04. Die Waiting

05. Chemical

06. See Through

07. Hyperspace

08. Stratosphere

09. Dark Places

10. Star

11. Everlasting Nothing