Beyoncé and Solange’s dad, Mathew Knowles, diagnosed with breast cancer

Solange (photo by Philip Cosores), Mathew Knowles (photo via TMZ), and Beyoncé (via YouTube)

Mathew Knowles, the father of Beyoncé and Solange, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 67-year-old revealed the news during an interview with Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan that’s set to air on Wednesday (via TMZ).



Breast cancer may be rare in males, but it’s not unheard of. Fewer than 1% of patients with the disease are men, with most of those being between the ages of 60 and 70. Unfortunately, the mortality rate for men is higher than women, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Knowles managed Beyoncé for much of her career, including her time in Destiny’s Child. Their professional relationship ended in 2011, the same year Mathew finalized his divorce from Solange and Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles. He remarried to Gena Avery in 2013, though neither daughter attended the wedding due to “previous engagements,” according to Mathew.

Rumors of tension between the family have persisted for some time. However, speaking with Paper magazine earlier this year about his planned Destiny’s Child biographical musical, he attested his relationship with his daughters is “pretty standard in the universe.” “I have a great relationship as a father with not just Beyoncé, but people forget I have this talented, gifted kid named Solange, who is a Grammy winner and has had a number one album,” said Knowles at the time. “People tend to think she does not exist.”

We’ll know more when Knowles appears on GMA tomorrow. Watch a preview clip below.