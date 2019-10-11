Big Thief perform “Not” on Colbert: Watch

Big Thief on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Big Thief have returned today with their second album of the year, Two Hands. To promote what is yet another incredible record from the indie folk favorites, the band appeared on Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday night to perform the lead single “Not”.

Bathed in warm reds and yellows, they delivered an impassioned performance that demonstrated why they’re one of the most engaging groups to emerge from the folk scene in some time. Watch the replay below.



Two Hands follows May’s U.F.O.F. and is out now. In his review of the new LP for Consequence of Sound, David Sackllah wrote,

“Capping one of the strongest years a rock band has had in a while, this stands as a crowning achievement, the perfect record to close out a tumultuous decade and lead into one where the damage may be irreversible. Two Hands asks what responsibility each of us have going into the next era, offering no clear answers.”

(Read: Crafting a Masterpiece: Tracing the Evolution of Big Thief)

Stream Two Hands ahead. Big Thief are already on the road supporting the pair of efforts, and you can snag tickets here.

Below, revisit Big Thief frontperson Adrianne Lenker’s recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, during which she describes how the new LP is the more environmentally conscious twin of U.F.O.F.’s more celestial focus.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS