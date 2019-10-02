Big Thief share new song “Forgotten Eyes”: Stream

Big Thief, photo by Dustin Condren

Just three months after releasing May’s U.F.O.F., Big Thief announced a surprise follow-up album dubbed Two Hands, due out on October 11th. Having previously shared the lead single, “Not”, the band is back today with a second listen of the new LP, “Forgotten Eyes”.

Whereas the first song found singer Adrianne Lenker’s vocals breaking and raw, “Forgotten Eyes” has a more casual lilt to it. At times, the frontwoman’s voice slightly wobbles out of tune, but the sonic brush of pillowy drums and crunchy guitar chords props up the melody and carries it like a warm breeze.



Listen to Big Thief’s “Forgotten Eyes” below. The four-piece is about to kick off a new North American tour leg, and you can get those tickets here.

The slight imperfections heard on “Forgotten Eyes” are central to the creation of the album. While the indie rockers took to lush western Washington to make May’s LP U.F.O.F., this upcoming effort was recorded Texas’ Sonic Ranch. The LP was made to reflect the surrounding desert – the“the earth twin” to the previous LP’s “celestial twin” – focused on our planet’s looming peril. The tracks were recorded live (with no overdubbing), while the bandmates sat as close to one another as possible. The result is a group of songs that Lenker feels “most proud of,” she stated in a press release. She added, ““I can imagine myself singing them when I’m old. Musically and lyrically, you can’t break it down much further than this. It’s already bare-bones.”

Two Hands arrives October 11th via 4AD. Pre-orders are available now, including a limited edition desert peach vinyl.

Just last week, Lenker was the guest on Kyle Meredith With…, during which she discussed the environment’s impact on Two Hands and what else Big Thief has planned for the future. Listen to the interview below.

